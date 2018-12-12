In absence of his body, Milo Paz’s family unable to find closure

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 10, 2018– Six days after he left his home on San Pedro, on October 9, word came out of Panama that Milo Paz, a veteran pilot of Tropic Air, had died in a plane crash in that country. His family in San Pedro then made arrangements to retrieve his body from Panama.

It has been exactly two months now, but the closure that Paz’s family would have had if his body had been returned to Belize for burial has been eluding them.

Paz, a veteran senior pilot at Tropic Air, took time off from his job to fly a plane in Panama, and that has been the only detail that his friends and family members have, before he completely disappeared—never to be heard from again.

Unable to cope with this devastating loss, on Friday, December 7, 2018, Paz’s wife, Ermijines Paz, filed a missing person report with the Belize Police Department.

The missing person report stated that on October 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m., Mrs. Paz dropped off her husband, Jose Aljemiro Paz, 49, at the airstrip on San Pedro.

Mrs. Paz told police that up to the time when she filed her report with them, Jose had not been seen or heard from.

Mrs. Paz also told police that on October 9, 2018, she received information that her husband had been in an airplane accident and had died. There is, however, no confirmation of whether Jose Paz is alive or dead.

The Paz family was told by sources in Panama that his body was recovered from an airplane wreckage on a mountain in that Central American country.

Police say they will now investigate the missing person report.