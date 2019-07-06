Access denied to Botes; a no-crossing point is being enforced

SAN FELIPE, Orange Walk District, Tues. July 2, 2019– Belizeans can no longer visit their favorite shopping area and watering holes in the border town of Santiago Botes, in Mexico, located across the Rio Hondo River from Santa Cruz, Orange Walk District.

The Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) is on an operation in the area today, turning back people and enforcing a no-crossing point to Botes. Police said that the operation will be carried out indefinitely.

Residents from Belize who want to go to Botes must now go through Chetumal, Mexico, which is the official crossing point, then drive down to Botes, after which they must drive up back to Chetumal and back to Belize.

Residents of the area are calling on police to treat them with respect as Belizeans, because they need to work. They know that the police have a job to do but they also must work, and taking people to Botes is a job they depend on.

The no-access point to Botes is being enforced by police, Customs and Immigration personnel, the Coast Guard and BAHA officials.