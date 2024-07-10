Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

Photo: Dwayne Mark Dallas

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 8, 2024

Tonight, a man who is purportedly a mental patient is on remand at the Belize Central Prison pending a psychiatric evaluation before two criminal charges—for aggravated assault and using threatening words—could be read to him.

He is 42-year-old Jamaica national, Dwayne Mark Dallas, a resident of Mahogany Heights Village.

Dallas, who claims he also stays in the George Street area of Belize City, was unrepresented when he appeared today before a Magistrate in Court #2.

But before the sitting Magistrate could read Dallas his two criminal charges, she inquired about his present condition and if he is on any form of medication.

That’s when Dallas told the Magistrate that he is on medication, what he called “Pixel,” which is for his nerves, he claimed.

According to Dallas, he recently started to use the medication. He further told the Magistrate that the pills make him feel good, and used the term “mellow” to describe how he felt after taking it.

He additionally told the Magistrate that the pills make him feel as if he is in heaven.

Following that interchange, the sitting Magistrate of Court #2 ordered that Dallas be remanded to the Belize Central Prison and she ordered that a psychiatric evaluation of him be done while he is there.

The Magistrate then explained to Dallas the reason for the evaluation, and that for it to occur he must be remanded to prison. She told him that after she received a report from the doctor who did the evaluation, she would see him, Dallas, again in court.

Dallas, who told the court he had no problem with that, was remanded to the Belize Central Prison until September 16, 2024.

Dallas is being accused of wielding a machete at his niece, a 38-year-old woman of Mahogany Heights Village. He was also accused of using threatening words to her.

However due to his mental state, no charges could be read to him, and his arraignment was put on pause.

In 2014, at the age of 32, some ten years ago, Dallas was arrested and charged for the murder of 38-year-old Oscar Richard Rubio, which occurred on July 30, 2014. Rubio succumbed to his injuries on August 13, 2014.

Rubio, a Belize City resident, was beaten on July 30, 2014, and was hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit with major head injuries until he died 2 weeks later.

The beating incident had occurred at the Belize Constitution Park in Belize City.

It is not certain what happened, how it was that Dallas “walked” from the murder, and how long ago that happened.

What we were able to confirm is that as recently as 2 weeks ago, Dallas, who was at the Belize Central Prison, was released.