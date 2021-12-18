74 F
Belize City
Sunday, December 19, 2021
ACP Vidal suspended

Assistant Commissioner of Police Marco Vidal has been suspended by the Security Services Commission for 60 days pending the outcome of an investigation.

ACP Marco Vidal

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Dec. 15, 2021– Former head of the Police Department’s Commander Operations Strike Team (COST), Assistant Commissioner of Police Marco Vidal, who previously occupied the third highest spot within the department, has been suspended due to what has been classified as his administrative failure in his headship of the COST unit within the Police Department. In early November, several members of that team which he headed were nabbed along with civilians who allegedly played a role in the landing of a narco jet on the highway near Bladen village in Toledo. Since then, Vidal has been under constant scrutiny, first being transferred from his post as Commander of Operations, and now, being suspended pending the outcome of a case which will be brought against him.

Vidal’s suspension came into effect on Monday, December 13, after a letter was sent to him and copied to Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Kareem Musa; the CEO in the Home Affairs Ministry, Kevin Arthurs; and the Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams. According to Williams, Vidal will get a chance to defend himself against the allegations made against him before the case goes to the Security Services Commission.

“What happens next is that the Commissioner, myself, will submit to the CEO the file and all the evidence we have and then the CEO is going to write Mr. Vidal what is called a show-cause letter, asking him in light of these allegations, explain why you should not be disciplined. And we’ll give him time to respond. Mr. Vidal may respond either himself or through his attorney to the allegations outlined in the show-cause letter, and based on that, if he exonerates himself by his response, then the matter ends there,” Williams explained.

If it is believed that sufficient evidence exists for Vidal to be taken in front of the Security Services Commission, then there will be a hearing on the disciplinary charges and a decision will be made. This could lead to the removal of Vidal from the force, says Minister Musa. He said that so far the investigation has shown failure or negligence on Vidal’s part in the oversight of assets confiscated by the Police Department (particularly vehicles which were used by members of his team without compliance within the necessary protocol of the department) and also in the necessary task of keeping a check on the activities of his team members. Those initial findings were the basis of Vidal’s suspension, said Hon. Musa.

Minister Musa further said that while he believes that there may be enough grounds to have Vidal removed from the department, they will have to wait for the findings of the investigation to determine if Vidal’s actions are sufficient reasons for his dismissal.

For now, he will spend the next 6 months at home, receiving full pay, according to Police Commissioner Chester Williams. “I must say, however, that his allowances have been stopped, except the housing allowance. And his entitlement to a vehicle has also come to an end. That vehicle he handed in on Monday while he’s on suspension.” Williams noted.

