Adamira Choc, 19, missing, after getting into vehicle outside nightclub

MAYA MOPAN, Belmopan, Cayo District, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019– On Friday night, Adamira Choc, 19, of Maya Mopan, and two female friends of hers went out for a night of party and socializing in Belmopan, went to several night clubs and then to a bar in Las Flores, Belmopan, where her friends became involved in an altercation with a woman, and they, her friends, left hastily without notifying her.

When Adamira realized at closing time that she was alone, she frantically began to look for her friends, who were no longer at the club.

After standing outside the club for some time, she decided to get into a vehicle, presumably after being offered a ride home. Adamira has not been seen since she got into the vehicle. She has been missing now for 6 days, and a massive search is underway to find her.

On Saturday morning, September 7, when she failed to reach home, her worried mother Elvira Choc alerted her family and on Monday morning went to the police. Her uncle said that they went to the club and looked at video footage, recorded by the club’s cameras, of what happened. They saw her frantically looking for her friends in the club and downstairs, and when she went back upstairs, the club’s security guard tried to stop her because it was almost 3:00 in the morning and they were closing.

Adamira managed to get away from him and upstairs, she looked for her friends again. She then went downstairs, where she met and spoke with two women. In the last portion of the footage, she was seen getting into a vehicle, and then the vehicle took off.

ACP Joseph Myvett said that the vehicle was a grey SUV, but the license plate number of the vehicle could not be identified on the camera footage due to poor lighting. ACP Myvett said that Adamira had left her phone with one of her two friends, so she was not able to contact anyone.

Up to press time this evening, the young woman has not been found. Police and family members continue their search for her. Anyone with information on Adamira’s whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.