Ahmadiyya Basketball League Championship Finals 2019

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 3, 2019– The Grand Finale of the nation’s premier youth league, the Ahmadiyya Basketball League 2019 Championship, was held, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, at the Swift Hall basketball court. Below are the results:

U-15 Championship Game – Belama Gators over Future Shock, 41-39. Belama – Ahmad Smith 11 pts, Delhart Dominguez 10 pts; Future Shock – Shane Pratt 12 pts, Kyle Castillo 11 pts. Sportsmanship Award given to Jahmir Young. Season MVP given to Harlem Noralez. Coach of the Year given to Mr. Clinton “Pulu” Lightburn.

U-19 Championship Game – Orange Court Generals over Tropic Air Defenders, 42-37. Orange Court Generals – Xylon Belgrave 14 pts, Phillip Parks 10 pts; Tropic Air Defenders – Michael Goff 10 pts. Sportsmanship Award winner – Greg Fisher (Northside Defenders). Season MVP Award winner – James Saunders (Tropic Air Defenders); Coach of the Year – Raymond “Spy” Sanchez (Punta Gorda U-19).

U-23 Championship Game – Gorilla Cutz over Orange Walk Rebels Jr., 47-29. Gorilla Cutz – Glency Lopez 14 pts, Sydney Bradley 10 pts; Orange Walk Rebels Jr. – Clinton Shaw 7 pts, Rasheed Reneau and Shemar White 5 pts each. Sportsmanship Award winner – Kyron Molina (Verdes Jr.). Season MVP Award winner – Raheem Thurton. Coach of the Year – Justin Usher (Gorilla Cutz).