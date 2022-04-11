Ahmadiyya Basketball League week 8 results Played Sunday 3 rd April 2022

U15

Falcons over Los Lagos Defenders 52 – 46

Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 18pts

Jayden Noralez 10pts

Los Lagos – Calvin Thurton 17pts

Demitri Wagner 11pts

PG over Lords Bank Conquerors 20 – 0 (default)

ABS Hard Rock over Falcons 51 – 47

ABS Hard Rock – Augustin Pitterson 13pts

Juavann Morgan 9pts

Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 15pts

Jayden Noralez 8pts

U18

Hard Rock Defenders over 501 Grizzlies 69 – 17

Defenders – Devin Moody 26pts

Deron Guild 16pts

Grizzlies – Leshawn Cadle 7pts

Tay Gallego pts

Orange Walk Rebels over 501 Gators 44 – 38

Rebels – Tevaughn Dawson and Nyiel Rampassard 12pts each

Orson Lawrence 11pts

501 Gators – Luis Sosa 21pts

Jameer Young 6pts

Vipers over Falcon 24 – 22

Vipers – Harlem Noralez 8pts

Demitri Augustine 5pts

Falcons – Louis Matthews 5pts

Jhalen Mariano and Elmer Hamilton 4 pts each

We Got Game over Riverside Bombers 55 – 22

We got Game – Devin Thurton 19pts

Jahred Bodden and Vince Bolastig 8pts each

Riverside Bombers – Mark Jenkins 6pts

Kayshawn Flores & Sanjay Baltazar 5pts each

Orange Walk Rebels over Cayo Dream Chasers 51 – 40

Rebels – Tevaughn Dawson 15pts

Orson Lawrence 9pts

Dream Chasers – Zoren Smith 23pts

Kishawn Usher 9pts

Future Shock over 501 Gators 44 – 34

Future Shock – Shane Pratt 10pts

Kyle Castillo 10pts

501 Gators – Luis Sosa 12pts

Ahmad Smith 9pts

U22

NorthSide Ballers over Tropic Air Defenders 34 – 33

Northside – Johnathon Decosta 25pts

Andy Faber 4pts

Tropic Air – Jayden Humes 11pts

Jarvis Usher 8pts

Orange Walk Rebels over Gorilla Cutz 39 – 24

Gorilla Cutz – Tyrese Usher 6pts

Phillip Parks Jr. 8pts

Orange Walk Rebels – Lindsay Young 16 pts

David Smith 10pts

Open

501 Falcons over Truckers Posse 42 – 34

Falcons – Jason Vasquez 14pts

Marcel Richards 13pts

Truckers – Ashton Edwars and Bryton Rowley 8pts each

Eagles over Belama Gators 43 – 37

Eagles – Kadeem Olivera 14pts

Alrick Olivera 9pts

Belama Gators – Aaron Young 12pts

Oliver Solis 11ptsz

Flight ‘822’ over Eagles 43 – 29

Flight – Joel Montego 12pts

Brandon Flowers – 8pts

Eagles – Kadeem Olivera 9pts

Complex Titans over BDF Ballers 72 – 41

Titans – Francis Arana 24pts

Jay Palacio 10pts

BDF – Renon Baizer 17pts

Westland over New Release 54 – 34

Westland – Brian White 14pts

Eian Rene 12pts

New Releasae – Felix Martinez 15pts

Andre Martinez 8pts

Orange Court Generals over 501 Falcons 40 – 31

OCG – Glency Lopez 21pts

Joshua Bradley 7pts

501 Falcons – Justin Wade 10pts

Jason Vasquez 8pts

Truckers over Belama Gators 40- 38

Truckers – Earl Johnson 13pts

Kyle Young 8pts

Belama Gators – Oliver Solis 9pts

Marcus Lewis 8pts

******Games Played over the weekend in Belmopan and Dangriga*****

U22 (game played in Belmopan at Hilltop Court)

One Shot over Cayo Black Rose 38 – 21

One shot – Ulrick Meighan 24pts

Rodrick Castillo 5pts

Black Rose – Ryan Duran 9pts

Vallan Hyde 7pts

Dangriga Classic Games (played at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium)

U15

Savage Storm over Falcons 38 – 34

Savage Storm – Euan Wade 13pts

Michael Pippersburg 13pts

Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 18pts

Jahir Young 7pts

U22

Young Legend Flames over Cayo Black Rose 61 – 41

Flames – Jahiem Martinez 14pts

Henry Higinio 12pts

Black Rose – Ryan Duran 17pts

Kyrese Kysling 13pts