Ahmadiyya Basketball League week 8 results Played Sunday 3 rd April 2022

By Andrea Dennison

U15
Falcons over Los Lagos Defenders 52 – 46
Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 18pts
Jayden Noralez 10pts
Los Lagos – Calvin Thurton 17pts
Demitri Wagner 11pts

PG over Lords Bank Conquerors 20 – 0 (default)

ABS Hard Rock over Falcons 51 – 47
ABS Hard Rock – Augustin Pitterson 13pts
Juavann Morgan 9pts
Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 15pts
Jayden Noralez 8pts

U18

Hard Rock Defenders over 501 Grizzlies 69 – 17
Defenders – Devin Moody 26pts
Deron Guild 16pts
Grizzlies – Leshawn Cadle 7pts
Tay Gallego pts

Orange Walk Rebels over 501 Gators 44 – 38

Rebels – Tevaughn Dawson and Nyiel Rampassard 12pts each

Orson Lawrence 11pts
501 Gators – Luis Sosa 21pts
Jameer Young 6pts

Vipers over Falcon 24 – 22
Vipers – Harlem Noralez 8pts
Demitri Augustine 5pts
Falcons – Louis Matthews 5pts
Jhalen Mariano and Elmer Hamilton 4 pts each

We Got Game over Riverside Bombers 55 – 22

We got Game – Devin Thurton 19pts

Jahred Bodden and Vince Bolastig 8pts each

Riverside Bombers – Mark Jenkins 6pts

Kayshawn Flores & Sanjay Baltazar 5pts each

Orange Walk Rebels over Cayo Dream Chasers 51 – 40

Rebels – Tevaughn Dawson 15pts
Orson Lawrence 9pts
Dream Chasers – Zoren Smith 23pts
Kishawn Usher 9pts

Future Shock over 501 Gators 44 – 34
Future Shock – Shane Pratt 10pts
Kyle Castillo 10pts
501 Gators – Luis Sosa 12pts
Ahmad Smith 9pts

U22
NorthSide Ballers over Tropic Air Defenders 34 – 33
Northside – Johnathon Decosta 25pts
Andy Faber 4pts
Tropic Air – Jayden Humes 11pts
Jarvis Usher 8pts

Orange Walk Rebels over Gorilla Cutz 39 – 24
Gorilla Cutz – Tyrese Usher 6pts
Phillip Parks Jr. 8pts
Orange Walk Rebels – Lindsay Young 16 pts
David Smith 10pts

Open

501 Falcons over Truckers Posse 42 – 34
Falcons – Jason Vasquez 14pts
Marcel Richards 13pts
Truckers – Ashton Edwars and Bryton Rowley 8pts each

Eagles over Belama Gators 43 – 37
Eagles – Kadeem Olivera 14pts
Alrick Olivera 9pts
Belama Gators – Aaron Young 12pts
Oliver Solis 11ptsz

Flight ‘822’ over Eagles 43 – 29
Flight – Joel Montego 12pts
Brandon Flowers – 8pts
Eagles – Kadeem Olivera 9pts
Complex Titans over BDF Ballers 72 – 41
Titans – Francis Arana 24pts
Jay Palacio 10pts
BDF – Renon Baizer 17pts

Westland over New Release 54 – 34
Westland – Brian White 14pts
Eian Rene 12pts
New Releasae – Felix Martinez 15pts
Andre Martinez 8pts

Orange Court Generals over 501 Falcons 40 – 31
OCG – Glency Lopez 21pts
Joshua Bradley 7pts
501 Falcons – Justin Wade 10pts
Jason Vasquez 8pts

Truckers over Belama Gators 40- 38
Truckers – Earl Johnson 13pts
Kyle Young 8pts
Belama Gators – Oliver Solis 9pts
Marcus Lewis 8pts

******Games Played over the weekend in Belmopan and Dangriga*****

U22 (game played in Belmopan at Hilltop Court)
One Shot over Cayo Black Rose 38 – 21
One shot – Ulrick Meighan 24pts
Rodrick Castillo 5pts
Black Rose – Ryan Duran 9pts
Vallan Hyde 7pts

Dangriga Classic Games (played at the Russell Chiste Garcia Auditorium)

U15
Savage Storm over Falcons 38 – 34
Savage Storm – Euan Wade 13pts
Michael Pippersburg 13pts

Falcons – Wilburn Forbes 18pts
Jahir Young 7pts

U22
Young Legend Flames over Cayo Black Rose 61 – 41
Flames – Jahiem Martinez 14pts
Henry Higinio 12pts
Black Rose – Ryan Duran 17pts
Kyrese Kysling 13pts

