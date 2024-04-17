PWLB officially launched

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 15, 2024

On Monday, April 15, 2024, the Belize City Council announced the appointment of Albert Vaughan as the new City Administrator. This decision, as communicated in an official press release, followed the recommendations of an interview committee, which included Mayor Bernard Wagner as the council member responsible for Human Resources, along with other administrative staff such as CITCO’s Human Resources Manager and Director of Administration.

Mr. Vaughan’s selection was made after the Council had received three applications for the position. Notably, Mr. Vaughan is no stranger to the Belize City Council, having previously served as an experienced Councillor from 2018 to early 2024. His early career spans leadership roles within the education sector and the Belize Defence Force. Currently, Mr. Vaughan serves as an executive board member of the Holy Redeemer Credit Union, as Board Chairman of Maude Williams High School, and as a Senior Justice of the Peace. Most recently, he also served as the Senior Director of the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH).

In an official press release, the Belize City Council expressed confidence in Mr. Vaughan’s ability to effectively advance the work of the Council following the untimely passing of former City Administrator, Mrs. Stephanie Lindo-Garbutt, on March 9, 2024.

In speaking with the Amandala regarding this new appointment, City Administrator Mr. Albert Vaughan said, “I am excited to hit the ground running and continue serving Belize City in this new capacity. I believe my experiences in both the public and private sectors have really equipped me with the insights necessary to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I am certainly ready to collaborate with Mayor Bernard Wagner and the entire Council team to deliver on the manifesto promises and meet the needs of our residents.”