Almost all COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted April 1

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 21, 2022– As the COVID-19 numbers continue on a downward trend, the Ministry of Health & Wellness has stated that come April 1, most COVID-19 restrictions will be done away with, including those that have prevented the opening of bars and nightclubs. Minister Kevin Bernard spoke with local reporters last week and broke the news. He also stated, however, that there will still be some regulations left in place, including the requirement that all persons traveling or attending any major event such as concerts be vaccinated. He further noted that, ultimately, it is up to the members of the public to protect themselves if they so desire.

“I wear my mask even outdoors, because it is up to me. And I want to encourage people, if you feel uncomfortable and not safe, then wear your masks,” said the Minister.

Notably, there has been a recent rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 infections across the United Kingdom, which scientists have attributed to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant. Currently, almost 1 in every 20 persons in the UK is infected with the virus, according to reports from BBC News. The variant is even more transmissible than its predecessor and has also begun to spread across the US. Many experts believe that the easing of restrictions in both countries as well as a decline in immunity could be responsible for the spikes. It remains to be seen whether the BA.2 sub-variant also causes more severe illness than the previous BA.1 variant.

Minister Bernard has stated that the Health Ministry is remaining on alert, especially considering the recent boom in tourism since the reopening of the airport, cruise tourism, and most recently the land borders and the resulting likelihood of the variant making its way to Belize.

“If we see that there is an increase or spike, the Ministry of Health will make its recommendation to Cabinet to put back some of these restrictions. So it’s not that we are just opening up, but we are also making sure that we are keeping our eyes and watch on what is happening around us. So we have to also understand that we may likely come back to you in two months, three months and say we have to do certain things. I just want Belizean people to understand that it is up to us to prevent the spread of this virus. Whatever happens, we must do our part to be responsible, do everything that is listed out in terms of the protocols and continue to be safe,” he stated.