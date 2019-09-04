Altitude FC post only weekend victory, as Verdes and Bandits rest in Week 6 of PLB Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 2, 2019– Both undefeated league leaders, Verdes FC and Bandits Sport rested this past weekend in Week 6 of the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2010 Opening Season. A majority of Verdes and Bandits players make up the Belize National “A” Team, which will see action this week in first round group stage matches of the 2019-2010 CONCACAF Nations League. On Thursday, September 5, the Belize team will be in French Guiana; and on Sunday, September 8, Belize hosts Grenada at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium. Despite the back match game in hand, both Bandits and Verdes still stand at the top of the standings. (See updated standings below.)

There were two Saturday night games and one on Sunday in Week 6 of the PLB Opening Season. Both matches on Saturday night ended as draw games.

At the Ambergris Stadium, defending champion San Pedro Pirates jumped to a 2-nil lead early and seemed on their way to their first season victory, but visiting BDF came back strong, and the Pirates needed a late injury time goal to salvage a 3-3 draw. Shaking the net for the Pirates were Amilton Filho (3’), Anderson Cordoba (10’) and Christian Ortega (90+5’); while BDF hit the target with Osmar Duran (12’), Enfield Nunez (77’) and Jesse August 78’).

Meanwhile, at the Placencia Football Field, the visiting star-studded Wagiya Sporting Club was held to a 0-0 draw by Placencia Assassins FC.

In the only Sunday game, Altitude FC of Independence visited the Carl Ramos Stadium and came away with a 4-2 victory over winless newcomers, FF Valley Pride FC. Altitude goals were by Allan Barillas (1’), Andres Orozco (17’ & 83’) and Richard Arnold (88’); while FF Valley Pride got a goal each from Carlos Lino (22’) and Edisson Reyes (50’).

International football matches

PLB tournament breaks for CONCACAF Nations League matches:

Thursday, September 5 – French Guiana vs Belize – French Guiana

Sunday, September 8 – Belize vs Grenada – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

PLB football returns

PLB action resumes with Week 7 games:

Saturday, September 14

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs FF Valley Pride FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, September 15

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – MCC Grounds

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Altitude FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Carl Ramos Stadium