Alvin Cumberbatch, 36, fatally shot in Taylor Alley

BELIZE CITY, Sun. June 2, 2019– Alvin Cumberbatch, 36, a security guard of West Street, was shot and killed in Taylor Alley by an unknown gunman while he was walking in the alley. The gunman shot him in the head and escaped.

Cumberbatch was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and an investigation into the murder has begun.

This is not the first time, however, that Cumberbatch has been shot. In December 2012, he was standing near Taylor Alley and Cemetery Road when a car that was traveling on Cemetery Road, towards Albert Street, stopped by the alley and a gunman from inside the car fired multiple shots at Cumberbatch, striking him in the chest, arm and abdomen.

The car then sped away. Cumberbatch had survived that shooting.