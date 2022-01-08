Amandala 1975 football flashback – Christobal Mayen

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 6, 2022– Ha! We think you will all like this one from the Amandala of Friday, January 13, 1975:

Christobal’s Miracle

M.C.C. Grounds, Sunday, January 5– The wonders of Christobal never cease. Second place Green Stripe knew that in order to defeat league leading Berger 404 this afternoon, they had to stop Berger captain, coach, and striker Christobal Mayen. Standing back Oliver Estell gripped ‘Stobal like a leech except for two split seconds in the second half. But in those two split seconds, Mayen scored two unbelievable goals to defeat the Stripe 3-1.

An overflow crowd turned out for this big game, the first of the New Year. Berger took the lead early in the first half through Jumping Jack Sutherland but Stripe equalized through Wayne Olivera on a nice pass from Stud Hendricks.

At the half it was 1-1. Stripe had been penetrating the Berger defence with surprising ease, but could not crack goalkeeper Carl Robateau who surely played a whale of a game for Berger today.

It was early in the second half that a ball came off Ramon Alvarez to Mike Hyde who headed back to Christobal who struck the ball before it could even drop, right corner pigeonhole and it was 2-1, before you could blink an eye.

Berger’s third goal was a head from a leaping Christobal (perhaps the shortest man on the field) in crowd from a corner kick by Adderley. The ball had all kinds of sides on it and beat the Stripe keeper.

Stripe fought back gamely, but in vain, as once again little dynamite Christobal has come through under pressure for Berger.

In the first game this afternoon, steadily improving Islanders surprised the Army 2-1, on goals by Guillermo Cutkelvin and Charles Hyde.

(AMANDALA Sports Ed. Note: That “Adderley” mentioned above would be James Adderley who played left wing for Berger at the time. James is the elder brother of legendary Dangriga and later Berger 404 midfielder, Anthony “Garrincha” Adderley.)