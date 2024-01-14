AMANDALA 2023 Year in Review – Part 2

Photo: GAF immediately removes flag planted by

At the start of July, the Senate approved the expansion of the basic basket of food items for which prices are regulated — with the number of items in that category being increased from 9 to 43. It was another attempt to tackle inflation. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) complained that it was not consulted on the move.

Frustrated by the Government of Belize’s delay in conducting repairs on the Sarstoon Forward Operating Base (FOB), the Belize Territorial Volunteers moved to man the base, causing the Belize Defence Force to again post soldiers overnight at the sinking facility. In December it was reported that a contractor was conducting assessments just to make the base habitable again.

Serving as a reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating, the Magistrate Court in Belize City closed for a day on July 4 for sanitization after an employee tested positive for the virus.

The Senate on July 10 approved an Inquiry into the Portico Definitive Agreement. The motion was presented by the four Social Partner Senators. The public hearings got underway on December 5, 2023, with Hon. Tracy Panton and Hon. Michael Peyrefitte appearing as first witnesses. The Committee is chaired by Senator Janelle Chanona.

Moneys confiscated during a raid at the Caribbean International Brewery Limited in Orange Walk had to be returned by the Financial Intelligence Unit after authorities failed to prove that the company had engaged in money laundering. The company is suing the Government for damages.

The upgraded historic Berger Field was inaugurated on July 9.

Former UDP Port Loyola area representative Anthony “Boots” Martinez emerged out of retirement to spearhead a Recall Petition against current PUP area rep, Hon. Gilroy Usher. Martinez failed to meet his own deadlines to submit the petition, and finally said that it would be presented in time for the Recall to be held at the same time as the March 6, 2024 municipal elections.

In July, some critics frowned at so-called record low unemployment figures provided by the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB). The unemployment figure cited as of April 2023 was 2.8%. The SIB subsequently explained that persons without a job who did not search for employment within four weeks and are unavailable to work within a two-week period, are not considered unemployed. That includes students, retirees, and women staying at home. As a result, out of the then 195,596 persons over 14 years old who made up the labour force, only 5,559 were considered unemployed. Cabinet on July 13 approved the introduction of legislation regarding the use of electronic devices while driving. The Minister of Transport signed the regulations in December 2023, but they will not come into effect until March 1, 2024.

In July, there was consternation when it was learned that the wrong baby’s body had been cremated as a result of a mix-up at the KHMH morgue.

BEL confirmed on July 14 that its database had been hacked. Ransomware group Ragnar Locker then claimed to have leaked 355 GB of BEL’s data. It included confidential transactional information for customers and employees, and network configuration data like Social Security cards and contact information for 100,800 customers. BEL affirmed that no data was leaked from their critical IT software and financial datasets, or from their operations technology network that controls the grid.

Apart from suing Erwin Contreras, in 2023, Ashcroft Alliance company, Waterloo Investment Holdings Ltd. also sued the Department of the Environment and the National Environmental Appraisal Committee, seeking to have environmental clearance for the Port of Magical Belize project quashed.

Caye Caulker residents initiated a petition to reject the recommendation in the Elections and Boundaries Commission report that Caye Caulker voters be affixed to the Fort George Division.

Belize City Mayor, Bernard Wagner revealed that the Council was working to eliminate abandoned properties which number close to 2,000, primarily on the Southside. The plan is to repurpose the properties, including conversion into parking lots.

BSI, on July 19, reported paying cane farmers the second-highest payment since the year 2000, and the highest since the deregulation of the EU market. It amounted to BZ$20.10 per tonne of cane, and was based on a cane price estimate of $70.22.

Reports of a brown sugar shortage first emerged in mid-July, but BSI officials affirmed that there was enough produce to meet local demand. However, as time progressed, there was a shortage of plantation white sugar, which caused an increase in the consumption of brown sugar. The shortage was so severe in December that the Government considered the importation of white sugar to hold the country over until local production resumed. Eventually, it was the same BSI, collaborating with its partners, that ended up announcing, at the end of December, the importation of 250 tonnes of white sugar from the U.S. The price per pound was projected to be double what it was previously. The shortage was blamed on contraband to Mexico and Guatemala, where sugar was fetching a higher price.

After over a decade following the Ladyville triple-murder of three members of the Skeen family, relatives publicly expressed their exasperation that there has been no conclusion to the case. The accused, Jared Ranguy – brother, son and stepson of the victims – has changed attorneys multiple times, contributing to the delay.

In July, retail and hardware store, Augusto Quan, which had operated in Belize City since 1940, shuttered its doors. The management reported that the closure was due to personal reasons rather than financial troubles. It continued to serve wholesale clients. At Christmas time, it gifted the last remaining items in its store to passers-by. Meanwhile, Smiling Meats, another well-known Belize City family-owned business, after almost a century, changed hands and was sold to Campos Meats from Orange Walk. Matthew Smiling, who took over the business from his father, reported having greater difficulties doing business after the last change in administration (2020). Also, at the start of August, Santiago Castillo Ltd. notified the public that its Bottom Dollar store was closing due to unfair competition and market conditions.

Serrano’s Bus Line sued the Transport Board after it was taken off the road on July 14 and its runs given to newcomer, Central Transit, which was accused of having links with someone in the new administration.

In a historic first for unionism, former BNTU president Elena Smith was elected 2nd Vice President of the Caribbean Union of Teachers.

The owners and CEOs of five major media houses in Belize agreed to form an association at a meeting on July 25 to collectively address industry concerns.

Based on the use of rental vehicles by criminals to perpetrate murders, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said they would consider requiring rental companies not to tint their vehicles.

A State of Emergency was implemented in three parts of Southside Belize City at the end of July following the murder of George Street gang figure, Nicholi Rhys on July 20.

The case of a Jamaican fishing company, Rainforest Seafoods, was compared to that of three Belize City fishermen who had been fined $96,425 in June for prohibited and out-of-season marine catch. After the involvement of attorneys, the Fisheries Department agreed to settle out of court with Rainforest, which was busted with almost 23,000 undersized conchs. The company agreed to pay $760,899 as opposed to the minimum of $1.1 million it would have been fined in court.

Belize Water Services Limited started a project to connect 170 families in the Holy Emmanuel Street area of Belize City to its water network.

Revolutionary Amandala columnist, Clinton Uh Luna passed away on Emancipation Day, August 1st, after battling illness for some time.

To address a concerning increase of contraband vegetables, the Ministry of Agriculture announced that a Vegetable Interdiction Team had been created.

In the first week of August, Rebecca Stirm went public with allegations of sexual abuse against well-known worship leader Mervin Budram from her father’s church. She revealed that the assault took place when she was 11. Other women subsequently made similar claims. Budram was arraigned for 13 counts of an indecent nature on November 6. The evangelical church was criticized for not immediately responding to the accusations, and for not calling in the police to investigate the case. Budram had only been suspended from fellowship.

Deputy Belize City Mayor, Allan Pollard launched a bid to become the PUP’s mayoral candidate for the next municipal elections; however, he stepped aside when the party decided that Bernard Wagner would be endorsed to run for a historic third term. He will face the UDP’s Dr. Nelma Mortis at the polls, as well as third-party candidate, Estevan Perera, Sr. from the new People’s Development Movement.

In more PUP news, former Lake Independence area representative, Carlos Diaz passed away on August 3rd after a period of illness. He received an official funeral.

Belize signed a $77 million loan with the Saudi Fund for Development for the construction of a 60 MW solar plant. Studies are being conducted to determine the location of the facility.

On August 8, High Court Justice Patricia Farnese ruled that cane farmers do not have to belong to an association to deliver cane. Additionally, she ruled that to require BSI to have to contribute financially for the operational costs of the Sugar Industry Control Board and its authorized agencies is unlawful and unjustifiable. She therefore deemed the requirement null and void.

In August, the ruling PUP revived the 11th Constitutional Amendment regarding “additional grounds for the disqualification of a person as a member of the National Assembly.” Coming after a proposed motion of No Confidence by the Leader of the Opposition against the Prime Minister (which was disqualified by the House Speaker), it was regarded as a petty political move, given the ongoing People’s Constitution Commission process, and especially since the 11th Amendment is deemed by some as targeting the Leader of the Opposition. The bill was taken to the House of Representatives, where it was debated, but its third reading was not moved. Meanwhile, Barrow responded to the Speaker’s decision to disqualify the motion of No Confidence against the PM by sending her an angry e-mail message which caused Barrow to be required to apologize to the Speaker. He sent an apology letter, but only some considered it a genuine apology.

Contemporary Belize powerlifting great, Alida Sharp was designated an international referee for the sport.

After sustained criticism from the Opposition about continued borrowing by Government, Prime Minister John Briceño said that borrowing is a way of life in Belize.

The predictions for named storms for the Atlantic Basin was upgraded in August due to record hot ocean temperatures. Fortunately, Belize was spared hurricanes for the 2023 season.

The Office of the Auditor General revealed that some 15 to 17 audit reports, dating as far back as 2014, have not been made public, as they have not been tabled at the House of Representatives.

In mid-August, Cabinet considered the possibility of establishing Government-run cooperative stores to try to tackle price gouging. They did not materialize.

Minister of the Blue Economy, Andre Perez took an unpaid leave of absence from Cabinet after a female attorney accused him of sexual harassment. The Attorney General’s Ministry was to conduct an investigation into the allegations, but up to the end of 2023, there had been no update and Perez was still out of Cabinet. Notably though, the attorney never filed any complaint with the police. Neither did Perez, who accused the woman of extortion and said that the relationship was consensual. That development sparked talks about the need for a code of ethics for parliamentarians.

Businessman Ricardo Borja was murdered outside his apartment on Coney Drive. It was later revealed that Borja had recently met with police officers to give testimony regarding a land scam in Placencia. He implicated multiple staff from the Ministry of Natural Resources, which later said that the matter was being reviewed.

Across the border in Guatemala, progressive candidate, Bernardo Arévalo won the 2nd round of presidential elections against Sandra Torres, the sister of Belizean Narda Garcia. He faced persistent attacks to prevent him from taking office. Finally, in December, Guatemala’s highest court ruled that his inauguration should proceed.

On August 18, Stake Bank Enterprises Ltd. sued the Government for almost $180 million in compensation for breaches of its Definitive Agreement signed with the Government in 2017 for the Port Coral project.

The Government amended the Misuse of Drugs Act, increasing the fine for trafficking marijuana from $50,000 to $1 million. Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa explained that this was done to satisfy the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force recommendations on proportionate and dissuasive penalties. Some in the legal fraternity and the Opposition balked at the amendment.

Customs officials intercepted 800 rounds of ammunition (some of it being military grade) and four firearms as well as 7 magazines in a carton box shipped from an address in Miami to an address in Belize City. Amid the controversy on the issuance of gun licenses, the Prime Minister revealed that he does not support gun ownership.

Down south, the police discovered a makeshift cocaine lab.

Also down south, September saw the launch of a new association, named Belizeans for Constitutional Rights Association, to oppose the traditional Maya communal land system.

In response to the lawsuit against him by Waterloo, former Minister of Economic Development, Erwin Contreras said he signed the Portico Definitive Agreement while “lawfully discharging his public functions as minister.” He added that he acted in good faith, given the need for the economy to rebound in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He called the claim a mere academic pursuit, since the Government has said that it does not intend to honor the Definitive Agreement.

At the end of August, the Government filed a claim against former Lands Minister Hugo Patt, his CEO Kerry Belisle, then Lands Commissioner Wilbert Vallejos, and three companies linked to Roosevelt Blades, former campaign manager for Patrick Faber. Damages sought are to the tune of $6.442 million. Just before the November 2020 general elections, the three companies were sold land at a pittance, that is, $59,000. The parcels had been acquired by the UDP Administration for $6.5 million.

In early September, a high-level U.S. delegation, led by the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, visited Belize. At that time, it was confirmed that the U.S. wanted Belize to assist in the Haiti peacekeeping mission. All three security and law enforcement organizations later said that they would be prepared to send elements on the Haiti Multi-National Security Support Mission.

When the Belize Territorial Volunteers conducted their 15th annual flag raising ceremony at Sarstoon Island on September 10, elements of the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) immediately took down the flags. On previous occasions, the GAF would remove the BTV’s flags after they departed. Later in the month, Foreign Minister Eamon Courtenay told Belize’s Diplomatic Corp that if there is ever bloodshed at the Sarstoon, it will be at the hands of the Guatemalans.

There was some public backlash against the Benque branch of the Belize National Teachers’ Union, which opposed holding the annual Children’s Rally on the same day as Guatemala’s Independence. After a back-and-forth with the Ministry of Education, there was a Rally, but some schools and teachers did not participate.

Prosecutors in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution held multiple sickouts starting in mid-September to force Government to address requests regarding their employment benefits and work safety. Moneys were allocated for a long overdue 17% salary adjustment for the prosecutors in a Supplementary Appropriation in December 2023.

With her song titled “Belize,” Marlyn Vansen won this year’s National Song Competition which, for the first time, featured a prize of BZ$20,000.

The first STEAM school was officially opened by the Ministry of Education in September at the ITVET compound on Freetown Road in Belize City. At that time, Minister of State, Dr. Louis Zabaneh said that the Government plans to open a STEAM lab in every district.

During a diplomatic brief to Belize’s Diplomatic Corps on September 19, then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eamon Courtenay appealed for international financial assistance ahead of a ruling by the International Court of Justice for the demarcation of the Belize/Guatemala border.

The UDP removed its Belize Rural South (BRS) standard bearer Jazelie Azueta after she and others on the constituency executive refused to support a protest against current area representative Andre Perez during the Belize Investment Summit held on Ambergris Caye. Former UDP Mayor Daniel Guerrero applied to become the party’s next BRS standard bearer.

There was objection, primarily from the Opposition, to the proposal by the Social Security Board to invest $28.1 million for one of two Government multi-storey climate and energy resilient office buildings in the infrastructure complex off Chetumal Street in Belize City where the Eleanor Hall Building is currently located. It was later explained that the financing was part of a $40 million domestic bond. Meanwhile, amid public opposition, Waldir Cuello withdrew his application for an SSB loan for the construction of a distillery.

The year 2023 saw a high rate of dengue cases in Central America and the Caribbean, including Belize.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Chris Coye hailed the expanding BPO sector as one of the growing contributors to Belize’s economy, adding new employment and contributing to our foreign reserves.

Director of Youth Services, Kevin Cadle resigned following reports that he had possibly committed academic fraud. The matter was not investigated.

Guyana’s launch of a bid for the exploration of new offshore blocks prompted Venezuela’s threat that it would apply all necessary measures to prevent licensed operations. CARICOM made a call for Venezuela to instead engage in the process at the ICJ. When Venezuela proceeded on December 3 with a referendum on annexing the disputed Essequibo region which is controlled by Guyana, both CARICOM and Belize were criticized by our citizens for a seeming lackadaisical reaction to Venezuela’s ramped up aggression.

Toward the end of September, land activist Nigel Petillo announced he would run as an independent mayoral candidate in Belmopan. However, he walked back on the announcement a few weeks later.

At the end of October, a device was found on a San Pedro-to-Belize City Maya Island Air flight that was initially deemed to be an improvised explosive device by a BDF bomb expert; but days later, it was concluded that it was merely a rocket motor, and that the initial assessment had been erroneous.

A trial began in October for attorney Oscar Selgado, accused of abetment to commit murder of Marylin Barnes, who had filed an ethics complaint against him before the General Legal Counsel. The accusation is that Selgado hired a street figure, Giovanni Ramirez — who had sought him for legal representation — to kill the woman in 2019. The Court later accepted Ramirez’ written testimony as evidence in the main trial, as it was deemed that he was in fear for his life.

Belize’s apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice, urged both parties in the Maya Land Rights case to implement the Court’s April 2015 judgment and Consent Order by April 2025. Part of the requirements is the drafting of a Maya Land Tenure Policy. Some concerns were raised that as part of the document, the Government was proposing a Constitutional amendment to the principle against the arbitrary deprivation of property. With the change, the Government seeks to limit its liability regarding compensation to either third parties within communal land or to the Maya villages themselves.

Over the Indigenous Resistance Day weekend, four (4) of seven (7) Maya villages signed a Consent Agreement with oil company U.S. Capital for seismic testing in their villages. Minister Dolores Balderamos Garcia, who holds the Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs portfolio, said it took over a year of dialogue to reach consensus. Another village signed at the end of October.

The Foreign Minister remarked that Canada and Taiwan are contributing to Belize’s brain drain by providing jobs to students after they complete their scholarship-funded courses in those countries.

The relationship between the Leader of the Opposition and his predecessor, Patrick Faber, appeared to remain strained. Barrow accused Faber of “crossing the floor” over a letter that Faber wrote to the Constitution, Foreign Affairs and Privileges Committee saying that he disapproved of Barrow’s manner of addressing the Speaker. Barrow was persuaded by members of his party not to pursue any action against Faber, but Faber was asked to apologize. Faber sent a Whatsapp message apologizing for any harm his letter may have caused the party.

Attorneys for OCEANA Belize and the Government held discussions on the differing views regarding OCEANA’s petition for a referendum. The Government put a pause on the referendum process and indicated that the Attorney General had been tasked with reviewing whether, with its referendum, OCEANA was seeking to effect a constitutional change. Eventually, in October it was reported that the Government would change the Referendum Act to require that a referendum be held in the event that the Government wants to amend or repeal the moratorium on offshore oil exploration.

October 12 saw the inauguration of the Yarborough Pumping Station to help reduce downtown flooding. It came at a cost of $10.5 million.

People across Belize participated in viewing ceremonies on October 14 for a rare annular solar eclipse.

An aircraft belonging to Maya Island Air crashed sometime before 3:00 a.m. on October 16 after hitting an electricity pole. The aircraft had been stolen from the Placencia Municipal Airport. It was reported that four men, who had arrived by sea, tied up the security guard at the airport and then attempted to escape with the aircraft. Two bodies were found at the scene of the crash. The deceased were reportedly from South America.

Belize officials were upset that the country was once more placed on the EU list of non-cooperative nations for tax purposes. Prime Minister John Briceño said Belize had worked hard to pass all required legislation. Antigua & Barbuda and Seychelles were added along with Belize, as they were found to be lacking “with regard to the exchange of tax information on request.” Belize is to make a submission by July 2024 to be removed from the list.

On October 13, the House passed the Trade Licensing Bill after the Minister of Local Government said they had amended the areas which were problematic to some sectors, including entertainers. However, it was held up at the Senate after several issues of policy and mismatch in the referencing of sections were identified.

On October 14, a day after stiffer penalties were approved in the House of Representatives for aggravated assault against media personnel and others who interact with the public, court reporter Anita Nembhard was aggressed by defendant Epifania Caliz, who pulled down her face mask after emerging from court and coughed in Nembhard’s face. Days later, Caliz and her common-law husband, Elmer Nah (a former police officer accused of triple murder), were freed from charges of kept ammunition without a gun license, but she had to return to court, as Nembhard pressed charges against her.

On October 16, a group of 18 Turkish migrants were intercepted as they were exiting taxis and boarding a red Dodge Ram pickup whose driver escaped. They were charged for illegal entry and were fined.

One of the most shocking murder incidents of 2023 occurred on San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, on the morning of October 23 when three people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed and four others injured. The deceased were identified as 25-year-old fisherman Delmar Rodriguez and his daughter, Amari Rodriguez, and Carlos Chi. The motive was said to be connected to a “wet drop” believed to have been unfairly shared.

A team from Pallotti High School bested groups from over 100 schools across Latin America and the Caribbean, capturing Gold in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Challenge 2023 held in Panama.

Belize’s two living former prime ministers and three former foreign ministers called for a ceasefire in Gaza, which Israel had been bombing non-stop since a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7. Belize would suspend diplomatic ties with Israel on November 14. Thereafter, the U.S. issued an unwarranted Belize travel advisory regarding crime, which Ambassador Michelle Kwan said had nothing to do with Belize’s decision on Israel. High level officials held a peaceful march on November 22 calling for a ceasefire, after which some professed Christians held a pro-Israel march in Belmopan. —

On October 31, the Government made the unprecedented announcement that it was removing all fees charged in public hospitals and community centers. The change does not apply to the KHMH or the NHI system. Basic services impacted include surgeries like appendicitis and C-section, deliveries and X-rays and lab works.

The Integrity Commission in October published the names of 79 elected officials from current and previous administrations, both at the municipal and central government levels, who had failed to declare their income.

In November, the Coast Guard registered its first staff casualty when Kimane Garcia died in a boating accident while coming off his three-week shift in Bacalar Chico.

On November 9, High Court Justice Geneviève Chabot ruled that several road-service permits for southern runs awarded to Floralia were unlawful, as the Minister of Transport had usurped the authority of the Transport Board in approving the permits. The Court ordered that the process be done anew, and that the applications for Griga Line be duly considered. A first two runs were returned to Floralia at a meeting of the Transport Board on December 14, after James Bus Line didn’t apply for the runs. A decision on the other run from Dangriga to Belize City will be made this month.

In November, it was reported that, during three months of inspections for price control violations starting in September, out of 112 establishments visited countrywide, 59 were found to be in violation. Along Mahogany Street alone, four stores were ticketed. The names of the stores were published on December 5th.

In the third week of November, a Mennonite couple was charged for manslaughter after a 4-year-old child from Belize City, who was in their foster care, died. She had bruises on her body, and police said they had received reports that the child was beaten when she did not respond correctly during a lesson on colours.

After not showing up in court to pursue an initial objection to the voter registration of Hon. Moses “Shyne” Barrow in the Mesopotamia Division, PUP officials returned at the annual revision of the voter’s roll to make their objection. In the end, they failed to prove that Barrow did not reside at the address he cited two months prior to his application for registration.

Succotz villagers burned tires on the George Price Highway after Belize Electricity Limited had their iconic monkey apple tree trimmed to a trunk on November 20th to facilitate power line relocation. The village said there should have been consultation beforehand.

After several deaths in the workplace led to renewed calls for the Occupational Safety and Health Bill to be tabled at the National Assembly, the Minister of Labour said their Administration’s new process should see the bill presented to Cabinet by early January.

Bitter objection to a proposed increase in the telephone allowance of Cabinet CEOs, to match what was being given to the Prime Minister’s CEO, Narda Garcia, caused the decision to be pulled back.

Glenn Tillett, former editor-in-chief of Amandala and respected journalist, was hospitalized on the weekend of November 5th and passed away on November 23rd after a courageous battle against chronic kidney failure.

At the start of December, the Ministry of Education avoided a demonstration by the BNTU over increments that had not been unfrozen for some teachers, non-payment to some teachers since the start of the school year, and an extra hour of teaching not approved by the Ministry. After a meeting with high level officials, the BNTU said it would give the Ministry more time to resolve the issues. The Catholic school management didn’t attend the BNTU’s meeting, choosing instead to issue an explanation as to why they were not at fault.

In some big education news, at the last House Meeting for the year on December 8, Minister Francis Fonseca announced that beginning in 2024, Government would pay the full salaries and benefits in grant-aided schools, as opposed to only 70%. In other education news, officials confirmed that an effect of the competency-based curriculum, is that students will no longer be promoted to a higher class due to age. It means that students have to grasp the material taught to them before they can advance to the next level.

There was a scare in Belmopan in the first week of December after a 9-year-old student was diagnosed with meningitis. Fortunately, spreading was contained; but unfortunately, the student passed away.

Also at its last House Meeting, the Briceño Administration announced the buyback of the Port of Belize from Waterloo Investment Holdings Ltd. in a package deal totaling BZ$197.34 million. $166.74 was for the facility and 600 acres of adjoining land. The remainder was for outstanding arbitration awards for Ashcroft companies. The Christian Workers Union welcomed the news, especially since it meant that the Port’s lawsuits against the Union and stevedores would be discontinued. At the same time, it called for unresolved issues, like the sugar redundancy payment, to be addressed post-haste. Arturo “Tux” Vasquez was named interim CEO of the company. Big Creek Group subsequently warned that the acquisition put the future of the Port of Big Creek at risk. —-

On December 8, Belize finally issued a country statement on the Guyana/Venezuela Essequibo dispute. The Government said Venezuela was violating recognized rules of international law.

The Government had to work out another subsidy with bakers after they gave notice of a unilateral increase in the controlled price of the 16-ounce loaf of bread.

Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, paid a courtesy call to PM Briceño on December 15.

On December 19, it was announced that Hon. Francis Fonseca would assume the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade portfolio upon the resignation of Eamon Courtenay, who was returning to private practice. However, Courtenay will still oversee matters related to the Belize/Guatemala case at the ICJ. The latest on that matter was that Guatemala, on December 1, had asked to join the Belize/Honduras Sapodillas ownership case.

On December 20, the Central Bank revealed that it was in discussions to have Belize’s four commercial banks decrease fees for some transactions and eliminate others altogether. The change was to come into effect on January 2nd, but the Belize Bank instead applied for and was granted an injunction for the suspension of the Central Bank’s Practice Direction 7.

The Prime Minister had to get involved yet another year to try to broker the signing of an interim agreement between the Belize Sugar Cane Farmers Association (BSCFA) and Belize Sugar Industries. This time, the 2023/2024 sugar crop started on December 28 without an agreement in place. Instead of delivering cane, BSCFA held a peaceful protest march. Thereafter, the Prime Minister restarted negotiations with the parties, but no progress was reached by December 30 when the PM left the country for his scheduled vacation to be followed by an official visit with Pope Francis. The mill closed that same afternoon due to weather conditions, with a scheduled restart date of January 2nd.

Hailed as a positive note, 2023 closed off with a comparatively low murder count of 85 – 23 less than 2022.