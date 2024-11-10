Cory Williams wins Caribbean Cycling championship, Derrick Chavarria wins 2nd in U-23 category

Photo: Gilbert Lightburn, Jr., freed

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024

Belizean-American Gilbert Lightburn, Jr., 41, a firefighter of Los Angeles, California, is a free man after spending close to 2 months behind bars at the Belize Central Prison due to charges that were brought against him for attempted murder (three counts) and deadly means of harm (four counts).

The charges stemmed from allegations that during an altercation with four Belizean men in front of Shisha 8 Lounge on Barrack Road, Belize City, on August 31, Lightburn reportedly inflicted injuries on three of the men. In Lightburn’s defense, he said he had no intention of harming anyone, but was defending himself.

Lightburn had also claimed that the jewelry he was wearing that night was stolen from him. Those pieces of jewelry included a 14-karat Miami Cuban link chain valued at $20,000, another 14-karat Miami Cuban link chain valued at $30,000, and a 24-karat American Buffalo Indian Head coin in a 14-karat gold casing, worth $7,500.

When Lightburn appeared in the Magistrate Court in Belize City on October 30, however, the complainants – Ian Abraham, Javon Abraham, Mark Usher, and Giovanni Abraham – informed the court that they did not want the matter to be pursued any further, and as a result Lightburn became a free man.

Ironically, according to sources, the charges were dropped after the complainants discovered that they were all relatives of Lightburn.