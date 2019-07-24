American tourist Steven Vorhaus, 67, drowns on diving tour

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Fri. July 19, 2019– Steven Williams Vorhaus, 67, an American national of Lafayette, Colorado, USA, who came as a tourist to enjoy the beauty of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and to dive in its pristine seas, was participating in a diving tour along with others at about 11:30 a.m. yesterday when at about 2:00 p.m., he went missing.

A search for him was immediately conducted and he was found lying on the seabed. He was immediately rushed to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where he was officially declared dead. He was identified to police by his common law-wife, who was also on the tour along with him.

Information to us is that Vorhaus and a group of eight others went on a diving tour just outside the reef in San Pedro, with their divemaster and guide. On arrival in the area, they all began to dive.

According to the San Pedro Sun, while diving, Vorhaus gave the signal to the divemaster that he needed to go back to the surface of the water, but shortly after that, he gave another signal that he was okay, and he continued diving.

About 25 minutes later, a headcount was made and that was when they found that Vorhaus was missing.

The body will undergo an autopsy.

The United States Embassy in Belize has been informed and arrangements were made to return his body to his country.