The Museum of Belizean Art opens doors

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Apr. 17, 2024

American national Anke Doehm, 63, who was found guilty of cruelty to a child on March 4, 2024, was sentenced to 5 years in prison today by Justice Derek Sylvester. The 8 days she spent on remand were subtracted from her sentence.

The maximum sentence for the offence is 10 years.

Doehm and her husband, David Cannon, had been jointly charged with the crime following the death of their adopted daughter, Faye Lin Cannon, 13, who died from asphyxia on June 3, 2017, at Doehm’s condominium, located in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. David Cannon, however, committed suicide before he could be brought to trial.

At the sentencing of Doehm, it was noted that the body of the child showed signs of sexual abuse and malnutrition.

Before he decided on the sentence, Justice Sylvester took into consideration the mitigating factors, which included Doehm’s age and the fact that she was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. He also took into consideration the aggravating factors, which included the fact that she didn’t express any remorse.

The Crown was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Cheryl Lynn Vidal, while Doehm was represented by attorney Adolph Lucas, Sr.

Doehm will be eligible for parole after she has served half of her sentence.