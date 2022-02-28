Another football great, Juvencio “Bud” August passes

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 22, 2022– We received the sad news just after noon today of the passing this morning of another great footballer, Juvencio “Bud” August of Orange Walk who was a giant of the game as a star striker in the 1980s. Bud had reportedly been ailing for some time, but few details were available to us.

Bud was a starting eleven striker on that All Belize selection that held the touring Canadian national team to a hard earned 2-nil win over our squad that was put together only two weeks before the international friendly under head coach Winston Michael.

With the passing only a couple weeks ago of another football great, Jacinto “Tash” Gutierrez, and reports of a few other former great players of the 1970s and 80s who are not doing well, the urgency of a concerted effort towards the establishment of a Belize National Football Hall of Fame becomes more evident. A number of different Hall of Fames have been established over the years, but the time is ripe for an officially sanctioned, organized and structured process for Belize football to finally document a definitive list of the all-time greats, meticulously structured and executed to make it really meaningful and representative of the very best in Belize football.

It goes without saying that a player of Bud August’s stature will most likely be a first round inductee into such a Belize National Football Hall of Fame whenever it is constituted.

In these Covid times, although the pandemic seems to be on the way out, the whole economic and social climate has been so stifled over the past two years that the indirect effects of neglect, inadequate medical attention and support for the ailing has hastened the passing of some of our loved ones.

Our sincere condolences from the sports desk to his family and his many football fans. Rest in peace, brother Juvencio “Bud” August.