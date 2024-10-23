“The Lake” mourns passing of football great, Ricky Gongora

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Oct. 21, 2024

The Good Governance Unit under the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs hosted the opening of its annual Anti-Corruption Month on Monday, October 21 in Belmopan.

“Corruption is defined as the misuse of authority for personal gain of an individual or group. It is widely accepted that corruption occurs in governments, huge companies, by typically those in power,” said Rolando Zetina, CEO in the Ministry of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform and Religious Affairs.

The Ministry held a small ceremony to mark the occasion under the theme, “Empowered by Choice, United by Voice, Belize Against Corruption,” which saw the presence of various ministers, stakeholders, partners, and other esteemed guests.

“Many individuals participate in small acts of corruption without realizing or accepting the roles they play in contributing to an environment where the practices become tolerated and accepted; business as usual, we say, but the practice and acceptance of petty corruption leads to grand corruption, as it creates an enabling environment that tolerates, facilitates, and accepts the practice that harms the livelihood of our citizens and undermines national development,” CEO Zetina mentioned.

“Corruption acts as an obstacle in the way of a country’s progress. The reduction and possible elimination of corruption, therefore, is a choice; and it begins with our individual choices as disciplined citizens,” he added.

For this year’s celebration, a nationwide competition will be coordinated in which participants must submit a 1-minute TikTok video on anti-corruption.

Anti-Corruption Month was first celebrated last year.