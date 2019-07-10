Ashley Castillo, 15, reported missing

SARTENEJA, Corozal District, Mon. July 8, 2019– Ashley Castillo, 15, a student, was reported missing on June 24, 2019. She was last seen on June 17, and has not been heard from or seen since.

Ashley is of Mestizo descent, with a fair complexion. She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and of medium build, and has a sharp nose, and brown eyes. She weighs about 120 pounds and has three small moles on the left side of her face.

Anyone who sees Castillo or has information that could be of assistance in finding her is urged to contact the nearest police station, or call 911, or 0800-922-TIPS.