Police officers awarded for decades of service

Photo: Emeri Nisani Abraham Ramos, missing

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Aug. 19, 2024

An autistic 16-year-old teenager who departed from his home in Belmopan on Friday, August 16, has been reported missing by the Belize Police Department.

It has been reported that the teen, Emeri Nisani Abraham Ramos, was left alone at home that day while his mother, a single parent, well-known writer, poet and researcher, Ms. Adele Ramos, had gone with his two other siblings to purchase school supplies. While they were gone, the teen apparently decided to pack several pieces of clothing into a plastic bag and leave home.

Later that day, reports emerged of him being seen attempting to hitchhike at the roundabout in front of Guanacaste National Park. He was then seen at the Falcon Field Park in San Ignacio Town on Sunday.

According to Adele, Emeri frequently travels to that area, as he was once enrolled at the Cayo Centre for Employment Training (CCET), before deciding to shift his educational path in order to possibly enlist in a more traditional educational program.

“He was diagnosed as a child with ADHD. We had to do several interventions over the years with counselors and different kinds of support, but he’s a high school graduate. This is the first time he has done this, and the minute I saw his clothes were gone I knew he had run away. Earlier that day he was self-harming himself; so, he needs help. He needs counseling and support and that’s why we need to find him,” Ramos said.

“For some months ago, he [self-harmed himself] but he stopped; but it’s something I try to get support for him to address some of the core issues. We’re still trying to find support for him, and that’s why he needs to be in a place where he gets the support,” she added.

Attempts were made to contact Emeri’s friends in the San Ignacio, area, but they were unaware of his disappearance. He has not been taking any prescription medication.

Adele said that Emeri was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt and oversized knee-length pants, and is described as being of a dark complexion with dreadlocks, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 135 pounds.

Members of the public are asked to please contact Adele Ramos at 606-6161 if Emeri Ramos is seen in their area.