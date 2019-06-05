Baby, 2 months old, dies; “multiple skull fractures”

CAMALOTE, Cayo District, Mon. June 3, 2019– The parents of Baby Thevane Banner, 2 months old, are under investigation by police following the child’s death. Police believe that the infant was abused, and the parents have been detained at the police station in Belmopan pending the outcome of police’s investigation into the child’s death.

ASP Alejandro Cowo said that at about 11:00 Saturday morning, the parents, who live in Camalote, took the baby to the Western Regional Hospital, where he was seen with bruises to his body, and he was suffering from breathing problems.

He died at the hospital shortly after his arrival.

Today, Monday, a post-mortem exam conducted on the body of baby Banner at the Western Regional Hospital certified that the infant’s death was caused by fractures to the head and back, multiple skull fractures, and head trauma consistent with Battered Child Syndrome.

Before the post-mortem was conducted, the baby’s father, Troy Banner, 28, of Camalote, told the media that he was home feeding the baby when the baby began to experience breathing difficulties, and he rushed the baby to the hospital. The father said that he arrived with the baby at about 11:00 a.m. at the hospital, and the baby died at about 1:00 p.m. that same day.

At the hospital, the doctors tried to revive the child, but the effort was in vain.

The nurse at the hospital told him that they gave the baby adrenalin to revive his heart, and did what they could to help the baby, and that the baby was unresponsive on his arrival, and that the police would be called.

Banner said that he was left alone with the baby and no one wanted to answer his questions. He accused the doctors and the nurses of trying to make it look as if he had been abusing his baby, and that he had something to do with the baby’s death. He said that he strongly believes that the medicine given to the baby was too strong for the child.

He said that he was not crazy, and that the baby was only 2 months old, and that he would never abuse his own baby.

The parents of the baby had been released on Saturday pending the outcome of the post-mortem exam.

Police say that the file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for her guidance and advice.