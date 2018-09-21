Bandits’ protest dismissed; standings remain; Verdes leads at Week 6 of PLB 2018-2019 Opening Season

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Sept. 19, 2018– As reported in our Tuesday issue, the nil-nil draw on Saturday night last between San Pedro Pirates and Belmopan Bandits out at Ambergris Stadium had resulted in a protest lodged by the Bandits. But on Tuesday, the Premier League of Belize (PLB) secretariat informed us that, “The point of contention was cleared by the referee; therefore, the protest had no validity and was dismissed.”

Quickly reviewing the weekend results, they are: On Saturday night, San Pedro Pirates FC drew, 0-0, with Belmopan Bandits SC at Ambergris Stadium; and Altitude Assassins FC clipped Wagiya FC, 2-1, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence. Then on Sunday afternoon, BDF FC dropped Police United FC, 3-1, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium; and Verdes FC crushed Freedom Fighters FC, 5-0, at the Santa Elena Sporting Complex, to take first place in the standings. (See below.)

Some interesting matchups and questions to be answered this weekend: How long will the Bandits remain undefeated? Bandits clash with the surging Assassins inside the Isidoro Beaton on Saturday. On Sunday, Police United will have their hands full with league leading Verdes in Santa Elena; will Police bounce back from that shocking 3-1 loss to BDF? Meanwhile, at the MCC in Belize City, can winless Freedom Fighters finally “break their duck” against BDF, who are coming off a big win against Police United? At Carl Ramos, will Wagiya maintain their home field winning streak against San Pedro Pirates, who just held the undefeated Bandits to a scoreless draw?

Questions will be answered in upcoming Week 7 games:

Saturday, September 22

8:00 p.m. – Belmopan Bandits SC vs Altitude Assassins FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, September 23

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya FC vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Carl Ramos Statium

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Police United FC – Santa Elena Sporting Complex

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – MCC Grounds