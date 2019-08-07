Bandits racks up second PLB Opening Season victory; poised for Concacaf League return match with Saprissa on Wednesday in Costa Rica

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 5, 2019– The Bandits Sport football club appears poised to return to championship form and secure another berth in the Concacaf League in 2020, as they are off to a blazing start in this Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2019-2020 Opening Season, racking up 2 straight wins, scoring 8 goals and conceding none, as they prepare for the return Concacaf League match on Wednesday, August 7, in Costa Rica against Saprissa, who drilled the Bandits, 3-1, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium last week Wednesday, July 31.

Bandits had opened the new PLB season last Saturday, July 27, by defeating defending champion, San Pedro Pirates, 2-nil, at Ambergris Stadium; and this past Saturday night, August 3, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, the Bandits cruised to a 6-0 shellacking of Placencia Assassins FC, who have returned to the PLB after a year’s hiatus. The Bandits apparently rested a few of their regular starters for this coming Wednesday’s Concacaf match, because neither star striker Georgie Welcome nor newly acquired wing/striker Nahjib Guerra appeared in the scoring column, which included Stephan Martinez (24’ & 66’), Humberto Requena (26’), Honduran Jefrie James (31’ & 42’) and Gabriel Ramos (33’). Meanwhile, at the M.A. Stadium in Independence, home standing Altitude FC couldn’t take advantage of a short staffed San Pedro Pirates FC, who lost striker Christian Ortega to a late first half red card, as the game remained scoreless till the long whistle (0-0).

Week 2 action continued on Sunday afternoon at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, where the reinforced Wagiya SC fell, 1-0, to visiting Verdes FC, on a second half goal by Mariano Martinez (71’). Meanwhile, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, it was tied at 1 apiece until late in second half between home standing BDF FC and FF Valley Pride FC from the southern districts. Valley Pride’s Erwin Middleton’s own goal at the 46th minute had given BDF the 1-nil lead, but Carlos Lino equalized for FF Valley Pride at the 72nd minute, and it looked like a draw game as they approached injury time. But BDF’s Jaron Lambey struck twice before the long whistle (90’ & 90+4’), to give BDF the 3-1 win.

Jaron Lambey burst on the scene as Rookie of the Year in the 2016-2017 Opening Season with Freedom Fighters of Toledo. He then joined BDF and played a couple seasons; then return to Freedom Fighters last season. Now, with the part merger of Freedom Fighters with Valley Pride of Dangriga, Jaren has found himself back with the BDF; and put a hurting on his erstwhile P.G. teammates on Sunday to secure the victory for BDF.

Upcoming PLB Week 2 games:

Saturday, August 10

7:30 p.m. – San Pedro Pirates FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – Ambergris Stadium

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs Altitude FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, August 11

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs FF Valley Pride FC – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs BDF FC – Carl Ramos Stadium