Baron Bliss Regatta postponed till May; La Ruta Maya River Challenge still on

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 1, 2022– Chairman of the Baron Bliss Harbor Regatta Committee, Collet “Bunas” Maheia has informed Amandala that the committee is planning a regatta in honor of Baron Bliss, “but unfortunately because of the COVID restrictions, we had to reschedule for Sunday, 1st of May.”

The traditional holiday on March 9 was once called “Baron Bliss Day” in honor of the country’s greatest benefactor, the seafaring baron who requested the holding of annual boat races on that day. The day now encompasses other Belizean heroes and benefactors, and has been officially named National Heroes and Benefactors Day since 2008.

This year the national holiday is being celebrated on Monday, March 7, the day when the La Ruta Maya River Challenge is scheduled to culminate at the Belcan Bridge in Belize City, after a four-day trek, beginning on Thursday at the Hawksworth Bridge in San Ignacio, and with daily stops at riverbank locations along the way.

