YWCA elects new Board of Directors

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 10, 2024

The Belize City Council and Peak Outsourcing-Belize International Ltd., a business process outsourcing (BPO) company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday, July 10, at City Hall in downtown Belize City.

First established in Dumaguete and Makati in the Philippines in 2011, under the name Pinoy Partners Incorporated Limited, Peak Outsourcing expanded its operations to Belize in 2022 and set up its offices on Coney Drive in Belize City, with initially around 120 agents.

The purpose of the MOU is to create a bridge for employment opportunities and career development for the residents of Belize City. Peak Outsourcing will partner with the Belize City Council to not only provide jobs through the MOU, but also provide internship and training programs.

According to Orson Picart, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist for Peak Outsourcing Belize, the collaboration has been in the pipeline for some time, but faced obstacles along the way; and last week’s looming landfall of Hurricane Beryl near the country forced them to delay the signing.

“We had an initial meeting before penning the MOU, making sure that we had visibility across the entire MOU, and the different mechanisms in place to make sure that we can offer gainful employment training and different aspects that ‘newbies’ and possibly people who are in the BPO sector would need in terms of competences,” he said. “It also has to do with the other community-based initiatives that we’re partnering on to make sure that, once again, we could build the competences of qualified individuals to make sure that they have placement. Where there are different social projects, we want to be a part of those; so, the initiatives that the Belize City Council has in place, we are going to be partnering with them to see how best we can lend resources and collaborate to make the events a little bit bigger; and they have to be community-based,” Picart further mentioned.

The Mayor of Belize City, Bernard Wagner, told the media that it is an opportunity for new graduates to have a job after graduating from their respective institutions.

“We have been the sort of entity that wants to drive and contribute to reducing unemployment in our city. We have done it, as you see it, through being your boss’s initiative, contributing to having people run their businesses. But at the same time, some people want to enter and seek a career, and what better place than Peak Outsourcing? They have demonstrated that they are here for the long haul from the fact that they can establish a corporate center in the city. That says a lot about how you take this business and see yourself as a part of the fabric of Belize City employment. So, we wanted to ensure that we contribute to youths coming out of high school, and universities every year,” he said.

“It’s about a career, and you can find a career within the BPO sector. There’s nothing wrong with being employed in the BPO sector. It is something good; it is a career. Once you feel excited, that is all that matters,” he said.

Picart noted that many of the persons employed at Peak Outsourcing are from high-risk areas such as Lake Independence and Port Loyola, and that the company could possibly employ another 400 agents by the end of the year.