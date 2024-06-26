UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

Photo: Belize Defense Force soldiers

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 21, 2024

The Belize Defence Force (BDF) has officially issued a statement to clarify the concerns regarding a supposed reduction in the salaries of its soldiers, following the circulation of rumors across social media platforms that there had been a substantial salary cut for members of the force.

Those rumors were indicating that soldiers were facing pay cuts that varied based on their rank and years of service—with rumored cuts amounting to approximately $10,000 annually ($200 weekly) for those with 20 years of service.

Concerns were also raised regarding the extent to which this would affect the compensation for soldiers who have dedicated many years of service to Belize, particularly as some retirees continue to await final settlements.

The press release, dated June 21, outlined that the alleged “massive salary cut” was the result of an administrative error in 2019 by the Ministry of Finance. “In 2019, an error in the salary adjustment for enlisted soldiers occurred,” it stated.

However, according to the statement, no immediate salary reductions have been implemented. Instead, the BDF, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security and other governmental departments, has launched a country-wide education campaign to inform soldiers about an ongoing reassessment process.

The reassessment will be conducted by the Job Classification and Compensation Unit under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance. It aims to evaluate factors such as rank, years of service, and job specifications to ensure that the pay scales are both fair and accurate.

“No soldier’s salary will be adjusted until this exercise is completed. After the review, all salaries will be placed on the new pay scale based on the revised findings,” assured Colonel Ricardo Leal, Chief of Staff at the BDF.

Additionally, the BDF is working on introducing a new set of allowances to enhance the overall compensation package for its soldiers. These are set to include Jungle and Maritime Allowance, Specialist Allowance, among others, which are intended to provide further financial support to the soldiers.

“We understand the importance of transparency and fairness in this matter, and we are committed to ensuring that all affected personnel are fully informed and supported in the best way possible throughout this process,” Colonel Leal added.

Amandala reached out to the Minister of National Defence and Border Security, Hon. Florencio Marin, Jr., for comment on the matter, but up to press time he had not responded.