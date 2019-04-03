BDF grabs 2-1 road win over Verdes; joins wild scramble to top-4 PLB Closing Season playoffs

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 1, 2019– With their home team, BDF FC in last place at the end of Week 8 in the Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2018-2019 Closing Season, Belize City football fans had all but given up hope of seeing any playoff action this season; but, after 3 straight victories, which included against defending champion Bandits Sport and sub-champion Verdes FC, BDF FC is now poised at Week 11 for a real run at a possible playoff spot. Indeed, with just 3 weeks remaining in the regular season, the top-4 playoff spots are very much “up for grabs” among 7 of the 8 PLB teams (See standings below).

Week 11 games this past weekend included 2 games on Saturday night and 2 on Sunday afternoon.

At the Ambergris Stadium on Saturday night, Anthony Linarez (3’) gave visiting Assassins Altitude FC from Independence an early lead that held until the intermission; but Wilber Ayala (55’ & 75’) struck twice in second half, to give the home team, San Pedro Pirates FC, the 2-1 victory, maintaining their position at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, it was defending champion Bandits Sport with a commanding 3-1 win over Freedom Fighters FC from Toledo. After a scoreless first half, Bandits got a goal each from Jerome “Jarro” James (60’), Georgie Welcome (68’) and Trimayne “Peppa” Harris (76’), before Alexander “Pleck” Peters (89’) got a late goal for Freedom Fighters to avoid the shutout.

On Sunday afternoon at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga, Police United FC kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 road win over Wagiya Sporting Club. It was nil-nil in first half, but Police United went up 3-nil with goals from Harrison “Cafu” Roches (55’), Hasan Lucas (68’) and Elton Augustine (74’ PK). Wagiya’s only goal came in injury time from Highking Roberts (92’). Meanwhile, the big surprise of the weekend was taking place at the Norman Broaster Stadium in San Ignacio, where home standing Verdes FC took a 1-nil lead through Yoras Silva (25’); but BDF FC, fresh off last week’s victory over the Bandits, rebounded with goals from Latrell Middleton (33’) and Jesse August (70’), to seize the 2-1 road victory, pushing them up to fourth place in the standings. Rising star Camilo Sanchez created headaches for the Verdes defense, and was instrumental in both BDF goals.

Battling to keep their playoff hopes alive, BDF FC will return to the MCC this weekend for their last home game this season. Their season will end with road games against San Pedro Pirates FC and Police United FC.

Meanwhile, the Verdes vs Bandits showdown this Sunday has CONCACAF implications. Only Verdes is within realistic reach of accumulating more aggregate regular season points than Bandits over the Opening and Closing Seasons. Bandits and Verdes each tallied 33 points in the Opening Season. The other closest team was 10 points behind. So, if Opening Season champion Bandits ends this Closing Season with more points than Verdes, they, the Bandits automatically secure the berth in CONCACAF Champions League. If Verdes can garner more points than Bandits in this Closing Season, they, Verdes would then need to win the Closing Season championship to secure the CONCACAF berth. So, this Sunday’s clash at Norman Broaster has a lot at stake for both teams.

Upcoming Week 12 games:

Sunday, April 7

4:00 p.m. – Police United FC vs Assassins Altitude FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Verdes FC vs Bandits Sport – Norman Broaster Stadium

4:00 p.m. – Wagiya Sporting Club vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Freedom Fighters FC – MCC Grounds