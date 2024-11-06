YaYa protests against hair discrimination

by Charles Gladden

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

The Belize Defence Force (BDF) held a ceremony on Friday, November 1, to mark the completion of four months of military basic training by 115 persons who have now become BDF soldiers.

The ceremony, which welcomed intake sixty-seven (consisting of 103 men and 12 women) was held at the Sir Colville Young Parade Square at Price Barracks in Ladyville.

“We started 120, but as time went by, the weeks passed by, some of the participants started to drop out, and we had to work the standby list. About three hundred or so got called, and this is the result: 115. We were slated to pass out 120, but 5 were injured. So, a hundred and fifteen made it. We congratulate them,” said Brigadier General Azariel Loria, Commandant of the BDF.

Loria noted, however, that the injuries sustained by the 5 soldiers who were injured during the training process were minor.

“There are some aspects in which they couldn’t perform that well, which were the physical injuries, ankle injuries, knee injuries, and sometimes back injuries; but, all in all, that was the struggle,” he said.

Brigadier General Loria said that the intake numbers have decreased throughout the years, particularly since the introduction of a requirement that applicants have a high school diploma. However, he mentioned that the women’s intake has risen, with numbers now ranging between 12 and 15 intakes.

“We celebrate not only your achievements, but also the dedication and sacrifice each one of you has made to become a part of the Belize Defence Force. Over the past months, your training has been very demanding, designed to bring out the best in you [and] transforming civilians into soldiers of strength, resilience, and professionalism,” said Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Local Government, during his keynote address.

Special awards were given to several recruits. Naomi Baki was selected as the Female Champion Recruit, while Jeffrey Eric was named Male Champion Recruit. Nixon Coc was recognized as the Champion Shot; and the Champion Physical Training awards went to Giselle August and Keiron Cal.