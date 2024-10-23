Anti-Corruption Month

26.1 C
BDF soldier killed in motorcycle RTA

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Genario Che, Jr., deceased

by Charles Gladden

TOLEDO DISTRICT, Mon. Oct. 21, 2024

A fatal road traffic accident has led to the death of a beloved member of the Belize Defence Force (BDF). 

While details of the accident are still unclear, Amandala has confirmed the identity of the deceased to be Genario Che, Jr.

Initial reports suggest that at around 6:30 p.m., Che was riding his motorcycle on the Thomas Vincent Ramos Highway in the direction of Jacintoville in the Toledo District, when he collided with a pickup truck. 

Reports further noted that Che was flung off the motorcycle into some nearby bushes where he suffered serious head injuries, which proved to be fatal.

