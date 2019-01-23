BDFA First Division meeting tomorrow at MCC

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 21, 2019– A release last week Tuesday from the Belize District Football Association (BDFA) called on all teams “interested in participating in the Second Leg of the BDFA First Division to a meeting at the MCC Grounds on Tuesday, January 22, at 5:00 p.m.”

The release continued that “the winner of this tournament will be awarded a cash prize, trophies and medals and, more importantly, will get an automatic berth to the FFB National Amateur League Championship.”

The BDFA had previously endorsed the recently completed CYDP Peace Cup tournament as its official 1st Division competition, which would make that its 2018-2019 Opening Season.

This afternoon, we inquired of BDFA chairman, William Moguel, and he confirmed that the Opening Season champion (Barrack Road FC) will get an automatic berth also. The two champions of the Opening and Closing Seasons will thus qualify to the National Amateur League Championship.

Contact persons for the BDFA are chairman, William Moguel 605-9002, or vice-chairman, Stanley Reneau 627-4041.