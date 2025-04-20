New Transport Board named

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Apr. 11, 2025

Customers of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) might see a price adjustment in future bills, as BEL has submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for a $0.03 rate increase per kWh.

This would result in an elevation of the per kWh rate from $0.40 per kWh to a minimum of $0.43 per kWh with effect from January 1, 2026, through to the remainder of the Full Tariff Period ending June 30, 2028.

BEL outlined that this rate increase will be supported by the full implementation of the PUC-approved Demand Charge Rate, comprised of demand charges and time-of-use pricing, to ensure cost recovery and fair pricing mechanisms for distributed generation (DG) participants.

BEL says that its request for a rate adjustment is driven by the rapidly growing demand for electricity, which, increasingly, must be supplied from more expensive sources of power; as well as by inflationary pressures on operating and maintenance expenses. It also cited the need for investments in grid hardening and modernization; and in new utility-scale renewable energy generation and battery energy storage solutions.

The PUC has yet to approve BEL’s proposal.