26.1 C
Belize City
Thursday, July 4, 2024

LIU/BPD/DYS conduct life skills training for at-risk youths

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 28,...

High Court of Belize reopens after extensive renovations

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1,...

Corozaleno, Carlos Arevalo wins Fisher of the Year Award 2024

Photo: (l-r) Paula Williams, Outstanding Fisher, and...

Belama woman shot in her bedroom

GeneralBelama woman shot in her bedroom
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Jasmine Fortune, shooting vicitm

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2024

A woman is fighting for her life at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after being shot in her home in the Belama area of Belize City early on Sunday morning.

Jasmine Fortune, 22, was in her bedroom when the sound of multiple gunshots was heard and she was hit. When police arrived at the scene, they witnessed several bullet holes near a window to her bedroom.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that sometime earlier before that incident, Fortune had gotten into a domestic altercation with someone at a nighttime establishment after they got into an argument, and the said person reportedly hit her.

Fortune was taken to the Belama Police Station, where she made a report, and left to go home after 4:00 a.m. When she arrived at her home, she was targeted by an unknown assailant.

ACP Romero noted that they have persons in custody, and the police are continuing their investigations.

Fortune remains in a critical condition.

No charges have been levied on anyone yet.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.