LIU/BPD/DYS conduct life skills training for at-risk youths

Photo: Jasmine Fortune, shooting vicitm

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1, 2024

A woman is fighting for her life at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after being shot in her home in the Belama area of Belize City early on Sunday morning.

Jasmine Fortune, 22, was in her bedroom when the sound of multiple gunshots was heard and she was hit. When police arrived at the scene, they witnessed several bullet holes near a window to her bedroom.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that sometime earlier before that incident, Fortune had gotten into a domestic altercation with someone at a nighttime establishment after they got into an argument, and the said person reportedly hit her.

Fortune was taken to the Belama Police Station, where she made a report, and left to go home after 4:00 a.m. When she arrived at her home, she was targeted by an unknown assailant.

ACP Romero noted that they have persons in custody, and the police are continuing their investigations.

Fortune remains in a critical condition.

No charges have been levied on anyone yet.