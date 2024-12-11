Friends for Conservation and Development holds AGM in Cayo

24.5 C
Belize City
Wednesday, December 11, 2024

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Dec. 9, 2024

The Belize Intellectual Property Office (BELIPO) represented the country at the Cross-Regional Forum on Intellectual Property and Women’s Entrepreneurship, assembled for the Caribbean and African countries in Kingston, Jamaica on December 5-6.

Kay King, Deputy Registrar at BELIPO, represented Belize and was accompanied by owners of three local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): Dr. Adriani Coleman, owner of Digital Learning and Pedagogical Solutions; Ronelli Requena, owner of Zayvha Sarai; and Jolie Pollard, owner of Ikooma. Their participation in the forum demonstrates Belize’s pledge to empower women entrepreneurs through effective intellectual property strategies.

The forum served as a platform to discuss initiatives focused on promoting the gender perspective in the IP system, and featured presentations from various experts. Key topics covered included unique selling propositions for business success, integrating IP in entrepreneurship, and marketing strategies in e-commerce.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) hosted the Cross-Regional Forum in collaboration with the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO).

