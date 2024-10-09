PM Briceño attends change of presidential command ceremony in Mexico

27.8 C
Belize City
Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Lynn Raymond Young (center) assumed the position of the Chair of the Permanent Council

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024

The Permanent Representative of Belize to the Organization of American States (OAS), Lynn Raymond Young has assumed the position of the Chair of the Permanent Council.

A ceremony was done at the Hemispheric Organization’s main headquarters in Washington, DC on Friday, October 7.

“As Chair, I will prioritize eradicating poverty and fostering inclusive economic growth. We must focus on strategies that empower the most vulnerable, enhance access to education and health care, promote decent work, and foster resilient economies,” said Young.

Young highlighted OAS principles – democracy, human rights, security, and integral development, and Belize’s dedication to each.

“These principles are not just the foundation of our Organization, but the pillars on which our collective future rests. As Chair, I will work tirelessly to make sure that our deliberations and actions are guided by these values,” Young said.

Young takes over the mantle of outgoing Chair and Permanent Representative of Barbados, Victor Fernandes. The Chair of the Permanent Council rotates every three months among the member states of the Organization, in alphabetical order.

Young, a son of former Governor General of Belize, Sir Coleville Young, will hold the position until December 31, 2024.

