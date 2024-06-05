Saint Martin’s Credit Union holds Annual General Meeting

Photo: Josiah Moseley scores 31 points and 8 rebounds

Belize beat Brazil, 106 -102 in the opening game of the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

by Charles Gladden

ARGENTINA, Mon. June. 3, 2024

Today, Monday, June 3, in the opening game of the FIBA U18 AmeriCup 2024 hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Belize beat Brazil in a nail-biter, 106-102.

This tournament is done every 2 years among teams of the FIBA Americas zone, the countries using this avenue as qualifiers for a chance to compete in the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup, to which the top four teams will be able to advance.

After placing third last year at the FIBA U17 Centrobasket Championship, Belize punched its ticket to play in this tournament, alongside Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic who placed first and second, respectively.

In the match against Brazil, both teams tried to hold control of the game, but at the end of the first quarter Belize held a small lead and kept it through the end of the game; however, nearing the end, Brazil brought it to a single possession game with only seconds remaining. But Belize was able to secure the victory for the Jewel.

Josiah Moseley was given the Player of the Game honors, netting 31 points and grabbing 8 rebounds. He was backed up by Douglas Langford with 28 points and 9 rebounds, and Ian Parham with 14 points.

“We know that they’re bigger than us, [and] stronger than us, but we’re a little faster so we know that we can use our speed and our agility, and that’s what we emphasized,” said Langford to the Brazilian reporters.

According to the FIBA ranking, Brazil is ranked 12 throughout the world with Belize placing 122.

“Nobody expected us to stand a chance, but the boys believed, and today we made a historic statement on a world stage,” said Jacob Leslie, President of the Belize Basketball Federation.

Belize will be playing the USA tomorrow, Tuesday, June 4 at 2:40 p.m., local time; then Argentina on Wednesday, June 5, at 5:10 p.m.; with the finals being played through June 7 – 9.

All games will be live-streamed.