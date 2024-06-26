UB has a new Brand Ambassador, Noelia Hernandez

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 24, 2024

The National Meteorological Service of Belize has issued an excessive rainfall watch for central and southern coastal areas, warning residents to prepare for heavy rains over the next 3-6 hours. The advisory notes the potential for the significant rainfall to lead to localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Areas of particular concern include those along the Sibun River, as revealed by the National Hydrological Service. “Residents in this area are advised to exercise extreme caution as rivers, creeks and streams in this area are at flood stage,” their report read.

In the broader region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely monitoring a tropical wave situated a few hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Although currently disorganized, the system is generating showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are anticipated to become more conducive for gradual development as the system, which could potentially impact Belize and neighboring regions, approaches the western Caribbean Sea later this week.

The NHC has currently assessed a near 0% chance of tropical cyclone formation within the next 48 hours. However, the probability of development increases to 20% over the next seven days. The system is projected to move westward, and its progress will be continuously monitored.

Residents of Belize, along with those in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, are urged to stay vigilant as preparation and awareness are key with the region getting nearer the peak of the hurricane season.