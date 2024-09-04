Another 1970s top footballer, Charles “Chuck” Gutierrez passes

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Sun. Sept. 1, 2024

Twenty-two Belizean flags were raised early this morning in a ceremony organized by the Belize City Council and its mayor, Bernard Wagner.

The ceremony, which was scheduled to commence at 5:45 a.m., was held at the Flag Monument, located on the roundabout at the corner of Freetown Road and Princess Margaret Drive.

It began with a beautiful rendition of Belize’s national anthem done by the Scout Tenor Steel Band of the Scout Association of Belize, while the flags were being hoisted in the air.

What then followed was an invocation by Father Brian Christopher.

The welcome address was given by Councillor Kaya Cattouse, who is in charge of Sanitation and Maintenance, Women and Children, Special Needs and Persons with Diverse Abilities, Initiatives, and After School Programs.

“This event serves as a symbolic prelude to our September Celebrations and, more significantly, heralds the commencement of our observance of Belize’s 43rd Independence anniversary,” said Cattouse.

The Mayor, Bernard Wagner, then delivered the keynote address.

He said: “As a Council, we remain steadfast in our strategic mission to be ‘Always Bout the People’, ensuring that every action we take reflects our commitment to the well-being of our citizens and the advancement of this city we hold so dear to our hearts. So, as we celebrate this month, let’s not revel in our achievements, but recommit ourselves to the work that lies ahead. Let’s honor the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom by continuing to build a Belize that is worthy of their legacy. A Belize where every citizen feels a sense of belonging, pride, and hope for the future. Together, let’s continue to raise this flag with honor and the resolve to build a nation that shines as a beacon of progress, peace, and unity”.

The closing address was given by Councillor Eluide Miller, who is in charge of Traffic Management, MIS, E- Governance, Local Economic Development, Trade and Investment, Small and New Business. Miller said, “This journey which started decades ago, is not exclusive. It’s not just for those of us here today, nor is it just for any special group of people. The gift of Independence, the journey forward, the magic of a brighter, more promising future, those are for every single Belizean — every one of us who shares the sanctified 501 DNA. Watching our proud and dutiful Scout and Girl Guide members raise our sacred flag evokes many emotions. Happiness, excitement, hopefulness, and most importantly, gratitude.”

The invited guests included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, Culture, Science and Technology, Hon. Francis Fonseca; the Deputy Mayor, Allan Pollard, Jr.; representatives from the Scout Association of Belize, the Belize Girl Guides, and members of the Lions Club of Belize.

The attendees were then treated to refreshments.