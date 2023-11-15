Belize City dominates high school volleyball nationals

25 C
Belize City
Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: SCA girls, NSSSA Female Volleyball Champions 2023

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Nov. 13, 2023

The National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) held its 2023 national volleyball championships at the Belize City Civic Centre over the weekend in Belize City, where the four high school male and female regional champions competed for the national title.

In game 1 on Friday, in the female category, the southern champs, Toledo Community College (TCC), defeated the northern champs, King’s College, in three sets (25–17, 25–23, 25–14). Then the reigning champions, St. Catherine Academy (SCA), conquered their western opponent, Sacred Heart College (SHC), also in three sets (25–9, 25–11, 25–11). In the male category, game 3 saw Ecumenical College beating San Pedro High School in three sets (25–19, 25–23, 25–14). The final game of the night saw SJC boys beating Belmopan Methodist High School in three sets (25–10, 25–13, 25–18).

In the consolation games on Saturday morning, SHC secured third place in the female category by beating King’s College in four sets (25–17, 24-26, 25–19, 25–17), and Belmopan Methodist High School boys also had to go to four sets to claim third place over San Pedro High School (21–25, 25–20, 27–25, 25–22). In the female championship game, SCA won against TCC in a convincing three sets (25–6, 25–11, 25–9); and for the male championship, SJC beat Ecumenical College also in three sets (29–27, 25–19, 25-19).

The SJC boys volleyball team have repeated as national champions for the fifth consecutive year. Meanwhile, SCA girls volleyball team has won their 23rd consecutive national title.

The MVPs for the tournament were SCA’s Akili Jones and SJC’s Daniel Musa.

(Photos by William Ysaguirre)

