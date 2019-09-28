Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner’s Independence Day speech

The late Right Honorable George Cadle Price, the Father of our Nation and the figure that led us to freedom, did not perceive independence only in terms of transfer of political power. But rather he considered it a stepping stone in a longer and larger process of nation building and national repairing.

Independence, or being independent, clearly has different meanings for different people. To be independent to some respect means: “to be free from outside control, and not reliant on another’s authority”.

For us generation X’s, those born between 1965 and 1980, attaining independence thirty-eight years ago brought significant change to our once modest way of life. For many of us it was a sort of an awakening. Just having the right to vote and a political party to vote for, meant we were independent. In contrast today, I cannot say with confidence that the generation of millennials share the same definition of independence.

Growing up here in the 80’s was such a humble thing. Televisions didn’t arrive until 1981. The telephone arrived a little before that, and not everyone could afford to have one. We did not know much about the chaos of the outside world unless a newspaper was brought from abroad by a visiting relative. For those who were lucky enough to have access to a television, we would spend time watching the Cubs play baseball, because that was the only thing on tv besides WGN news. We trusted our politicians and didn’t feel the need to ask too many questions, because the government and the people were tightly-knit. An independent Belize, to us generation X’s, meant a big family that we were all a part of.

In contrast, the generation of millennials today, who are our sons, grandsons, daughters and grand-daughters, and more importantly the future voters and leaders — this is the cohort that cannot bear the thought of parting with their cell-phones for a day, and according to Forbes magazine, this is the group that currently possess the greatest spending power of any generation. So, while our view of independence was characterized by simplicity mixed with optimism, the Belizean millennials of today unfortunately see independence and politics through a lens of cynicism, mistrust and indifference, created by years upon years where our leaders have cultivated a culture of partisan gamesmanship.

Ladies and gentlemen, our National hero hoped that his legacy would inspire us to always take care of our own, but things have not exactly worked out that way. Millennials are being raised in a different “independent Belize”. They are being faced with challenges that go beyond our comprehension. They see affluent politicians but penniless residents. They read headlines about House meetings where insults and accusations rain down like gunfire between members. They have witnessed the emergence of a payday culture that degrades our election process and our Belizean human dignity on Election Day. They ask questions and receive illogical excuses. Yet we expect them to be nationalistic voters.

My Belizean family, for thirty-eight years we have been declaring ourselves independent, and I repeat that independence means free from outside control. But what about internal control? What about monopolization? What about social stratification? What about poverty, crime and frustration?

After thirty-eight years of celebrating, do you feel independent yet?

I have traversed this city and listened to the concerns of many of our residents. And whether they belong to Generation X or millennials, our people all want a comfortable life for themselves and their families.

They want a Belize where independence means we vote with respect for electoral responsibility, not for monetary gain.

Where ministers are dignified but not glorified. Our children want meaningful and relevant governance.

They want the national assembly of elected leaders to yield constructive results and solutions.

They want to live in a city that is as accelerated and innovative as they are.

They want to see the connection between society and state restored.

My fellow government officials, we carry more than just our titles and portfolios on our shoulders. We carry dreams. We are very young as an independent nation, but our elected body is maturing.

In this regard, I am happy to note that the recent municipal paper was passed through both the House of Representatives as well as the Senate and was supported by both sides of the aisles. This is a great trend as our residents continue to clamor for more productive sittings of the House of Representatives. We need and long for a culture-shift, where important bills are debated and passed, in a spirit of cross-party cooperation and constructive debate.

This is only one of the primary steps that we have taken to become unified for the betterment of our people, and while it seldom occurs, it tells me that we have hope. If we retain this approach, to treat our people’s lives as assets, we will rewrite the book of independent Belize.

My fellow Belizeans, in 2020 or thereabout, the people of Belize will participate in general election, the democratic exercise. I call on all voters to exercise this God-given right in large numbers and with much enthusiasm, and with less monetary persuasion. The exercise of this right must be more about electoral responsibility rather than personal return. Because my Belizeans, every election marks a new beginning. Every election is the renewal of Belize’s collective hope and optimism — a hope and optimism that can be compared, I would say, to what we experienced on September 21, 1981.

Ladies and gentlemen, in closing I will say this. Belize as a country, as a people, has overcome colonization, national exploitation and even a territorial dispute. Each time an obstacle rears its head, we do what we know best. We come together and tackle it head-on. That is what we must do to triumph over our current challenges, and it is what we will do.

Mr. Eloy Escalante, Sr. said it best. We have come from Mayan grandeur to modern glory and we will continue to shape the Belizean story.

And that story, with all its peaks and valleys, is truly a beautiful one. I am proud to be a member and a representative of this family; the Belizean family and I wish all of you a Happy Independence Day!