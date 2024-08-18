Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Photo: Dorian Anthony, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 15, 2024

A teenager has been criminally charged with the death of 27-year-old David Edgar Gonzalez, who was killed in San Ignacio Town while on duty as a security guard at a local Chinese store in April 2022.

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was stationed at his usual spot at Super Q Mart on Bullet Tree Road when someone approached him and attempted to steal his service firearm. During the back and forth, Gonzalez fell to the ground and the culprit fatally shot him before stealing the firearm.

Gonzalez reportedly received six gunshot injuries and was rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital where he died.

No one had been charged with the crime until now, when the Belize Police Department informed the media on Wednesday, August 14, that 18-year-old Dorian Anthony of Belize City was charged with murder.