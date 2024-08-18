32 C
Belize City
Sunday, August 18, 2024

Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Photo: (l-r) DJ Dala and Kenny Morgan by...

Dr. Martinez officially sworn in as Foreign Trade minister of state

Photo: Hon. Dr. Osmond Martinez sworn in...

Benny’s Hurricanes win 4th BEBL championship

by William Ysaguirre BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 9,...

Belize City teen charged with Cayo murder

HeadlineBelize City teen charged with Cayo murder
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Dorian Anthony, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Aug. 15, 2024

A teenager has been criminally charged with the death of 27-year-old David Edgar Gonzalez, who was killed in San Ignacio Town while on duty as a security guard at a local Chinese store in April 2022.

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was stationed at his usual spot at Super Q Mart on Bullet Tree Road when someone approached him and attempted to steal his service firearm. During the back and forth, Gonzalez fell to the ground and the culprit fatally shot him before stealing the firearm.

Gonzalez reportedly received six gunshot injuries and was rushed to the San Ignacio Community Hospital where he died.

No one had been charged with the crime until now, when the Belize Police Department informed the media on Wednesday, August 14, that 18-year-old Dorian Anthony of Belize City was charged with murder.

Check out our other content

Duo charged for fisherman’s death

UB student alleges police brutality

Kidnapped, robbed, and beaten up in Cayo

Burglaries on the rise

Ministry of Agriculture holds AGM in Spanish Lookout

UDP Chairman denies Shyne challengers

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.