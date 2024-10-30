PEACE program concludes

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 25, 2024

Starlink, the internet service belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX, may be brought to the Jewel, as the company has applied for a telecommunication license to provide internet coverage to Belize. However, the Belize Communications Workers Union—comprised of Belize Telemedia Limited employees—has expressed its opposition to the proposed introduction of the service.

Reports have it that the company’s (Starlink) local representative is registered at a Belize City address, and has filed its application with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) for approval. Its website states that its services will be coming to Belize in 2025.

The Belize Communications Workers Union has written a strong letter to the PUC stating, “If the Starlink application is approved, it could have significant negative impacts on the telecom industry, the broader community, and current and future job security in Belize.”

It further says, “Allowing Starlink to enter our already saturated telecom market could undermine the job security of local employees at Belize Telemedia Limited and other Service Providers in Belize.”

The PUC has yet to approve Starlink’s application.