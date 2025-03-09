Fifth Annual Gian Gandhi Lecture held in Belmopan

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Mar. 4, 2025

The Belize/Cuba Solidarity Organization released a statement condemning the recent statements made, and actions taken, by the United States government against Cuba’s international medical missions.

An initial statement issued by the US Department of State on Tuesday, February 25, indicated that the expansion of the Cuba-related visa restrictions is targeted at the Cuban labor export program, and that the expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labor export program, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions.

The US statement claims that, “Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers, and the regime’s abusive and coercive labor practices are well documented. Cuba’s labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime, and in the case of Cuba’s overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country.”

Responding to the statement made by the US, the Belize/Cuba Solidarity Organization’s release said that the U.S. measures undermine these professionals’ humanitarian work and jeopardizes the health of those relying on their care.

“These measures undermine the efforts of medical professionals who selflessly serve in challenging conditions [and] threaten the health and well-being of countless individuals who rely on their care … The Cuban medical brigade has been providing invaluable healthcare services in Belize for 34 years. Their presence and expertise have significantly improved the health outcomes for many Belizeans, showcasing the importance of international cooperation in healthcare,” the organization’s release said.

The Belize/Cuba Solidarity Organization calls for the “coercive measures” to end, and renewed its call to lift the Cuban embargo and remove Cuba from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism. “We call for an end of the coercive measures against Cuba, and urge the international community to support and protect the noble mission of providing healthcare to those in need. Together, we can ensure that the legacy of Cuba’s international medical mission endures, and that the right to health is upheld for all,” the organization said.

“We reiterate our call for the immediate lifting of the embargo on Cuba and the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. These actions have caused significant hardship for the Cuban people, and have hindered their ability to thrive and engage with the global community,” the release said.