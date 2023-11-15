Belize delegation attends CSEF 2023

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 10, 2023

A Belizean delegation, headed by Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, was in attendance at the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF) 2023 which took place from the 7th to the 9th November in Kingston, Jamaica.

This important 3-day forum brought together leaders and experts from the Caribbean community to discuss and develop strategies for a cleaner energy future and is aimed at facilitating high-level dialogue and outlining steps toward integrating renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and deploying advanced energy management technologies.

This year’s forum is focused on sustainable energy production, delivery, and application specifically in the transport sector, a critical area for the region’s development and environmental health.

The Belizean delegation, which includes reps from the Department of Transport; the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance; the Public Private Partnership Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister; the Belize City Council, the Public Utilities Commission, the University of Belize, and UNDP Belize, is engaging with other participants in an e-mobility pilot project. The purpose of the project is to promote knowledge exchange and collaborative learning among Caribbean nations.