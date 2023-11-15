25 C
Belize City
Thursday, November 16, 2023

Belize City dominates high school volleyball nationals

Photo: SCA girls, NSSSA Female Volleyball Champions...

Godsman Ellis Virtual Center launched to preserve Garifuna culture

Photo: The late Godsman Celestino Ellis by Kristen...

Belizean paddler secures top-9 finish at Pan American Games

Photo: Amado Cruz at Pan American Games by...

Belize delegation attends CSEF 2023

HighlightsBelize delegation attends CSEF 2023
By Deshan Swasey

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 10, 2023

A Belizean delegation, headed by Hon. Rodwell Ferguson, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport, was in attendance at the Caribbean Sustainable Energy Forum (CSEF) 2023 which took place from the 7th to the 9th November in Kingston, Jamaica.

This important 3-day forum brought together leaders and experts from the Caribbean community to discuss and develop strategies for a cleaner energy future and is aimed at facilitating high-level dialogue and outlining steps toward integrating renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and deploying advanced energy management technologies.

This year’s forum is focused on sustainable energy production, delivery, and application specifically in the transport sector, a critical area for the region’s development and environmental health.

The Belizean delegation, which includes reps from the Department of Transport; the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics and E-Governance; the Public Private Partnership Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister; the Belize City Council, the Public Utilities Commission, the University of Belize, and UNDP Belize, is engaging with other participants in an e-mobility pilot project. The purpose of the project is to promote knowledge exchange and collaborative learning among Caribbean nations.

Check out our other content

Fire in Caye Caulker

San Pedro man convicted of murder of his wife!

Naybaz Store jacked in Belmopan

Elmer Nah’s case adjourned once again

Atlantic Bank gets $30 million IDB loan for local MSMEs

Appeal dismissed for Eli Avila and Milton Maza, convicted of double murder

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.