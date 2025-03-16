Some stats on Pele

Belize Elementary School – 2025 National Primary Schools Female Volleyball Champions

by William Ysaguirre (Freelance Writer)

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Fri. Mar. 7, 2025

The Belize Elementary School (BES) girls won their first ever National Primary Schools Volleyball Championship, dominating all opponents in two sets for the 4 games they played at the tournament organized by the National Sports Council at the Punta Gorda Multipurpose Complex on Friday, March 7.

Santa Elena RC – 2025 National Primary Schools Female Volleyball Sub-Champions

In Game 1, the Cayo District champions, Santa Elena Primary School girls won, 25-15, 29-27, over the Corozal District champions, the Paraiso Government School girls.

In Game 2, the BES girls dominated the Orange Walk District champions, the Carmelita Government School girls, 25-14, 25-9.

Holy Angels RC – 2025 National Primary Schools Female Volleyball 3rd Place winners

In Game 3, the Stann Creek District champions, the Holy Angels RC girls sent home the Paraiso girls: 25-23, 26, 24.

In Game 4, the Toledo Christian Academy (TCA) girls sent home the Carmelita girls, 25-14, 25-17.

In Game 5, the Santa Elena girls advanced to the semifinals undefeated, as they prevailed, 25-13, 25-20, over the Holy Angels RC girls.

In Game 6, the BES girls advanced to the semifinals undefeated, as they overpowered the TCA girls, 25-8, 25-9.

In Game 7 in the semifinals, the BES girls qualified to the finals by a 25-10, 25-23 win over Holy Angels RC.

In Game 8 in the other semifinal, the Santa Elena girls also advanced to the finals by a 25-22, 25-13 win over TCA.

In Game 9, the consolation match for 3rd place, the Holy Angels girls outlasted the TCA girls, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10.

And in Game 10, the championship final, the BES girls prevailed, 25-15, 25-23, over the Santa Elena girls.

Sarah El Turk (BES) – Most Valuable Player

In the closing ceremonies, the National Sports Council presented team trophies and individual medals to the champions – Belize Elementary; sub-champions – Santa Elena Primary; and 3rd place winners – Holy Angels RC. BES’ Sarah El Turk received the Most Valuable Player award.