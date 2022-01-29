Belize Men’s National Team travels to Nicaragua for friendlies

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 27, 2022– At a Zoom press conference on Tuesday of this week, Football Federation of Belize (FFB) executive member Marlon Kuylen introduced the new head coach of the Belize Senior Men’s National Team, which was scheduled to travel yesterday, Wednesday, to Nicaragua for two international friendly matches against Nicaragua on January 29 and February 1. It was originally to be a triangular including Guatemala, who reportedly withdrew due to flight scheduling difficulties. The new national team coach is Spanish national David Perez Asensio, who was formerly the coach of national champions, Verdes FC. Assistant to the national coach is Mexican Manuel Poot Can.

The games are the first in a series of friendlies scheduled to aid our national team’s preparation for Concacaf Nation’s League matches scheduled for June of this year.

The team is already in Nicaragua, having bussed to Flores, Peten, flown to El Salvador, and then bussed the rest of the way to Nicaragua. They are reportedly in high spirits, as the opportunity for a series of top level friendlies is what our players have long desired in preparation for international competition. Stay safe and play with dignity, guys! The Jewel is with you.