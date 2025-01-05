Amandala Year in Review 2024 — Part 1

Photo: Dr. Roxana Alvarez – Chief Veterinary Officer, BAHA

GoB breathes a sigh of relief despite first case of New World Screwworm.

Cattle exports to Mexico continue, but under strict quarantine regulations.

BELMOPAN, Mon. Dec. 30, 2024

After Belize recorded its first suspected case of New World Screwworm (NWS) in cattle, our authorities are breathing a sigh of relief, as Mexico will not put a pause on importation of Belizean cattle on the hoof. As you may recall, that was the action taken by the United States as regards Mexico when they recorded their first case. The dreaded news came on Saturday, December 28, that two days prior, a farmer in Crique Sarco Village in south-western Toledo had discovered a suspicious wound on the right ear of a 6-month old Brangus heifer near its ear tag. A total of 59 larvae were removed.

Photo: Location of NWS index case in Crique Sarco and distance from closest case in Guatemala

In a press conference today, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise and the Belize Agriculture Health Authority (BAHA) reported that they immediately sprang into action, dispatching two technical teams at 4:00 a.m. on Friday to delimit the area and establish quarantine zones. The latter includes a 3-mile radius and 6-mile buffer covering the affected farm with 29 animals in one location. After three life cycles of the NWS fly, which according to BAHA’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Roxana Alvarez, can last between 19 and 21 days, and after it has been determined there was no more transmission on the farm, quarantine will be lifted. So far, no other cases have been found. Dr. Alvarez also reported that the farmer indicated that he was not selling or transporting livestock prior to the discovery which he immediately brought to the attention of authorities.

Photo: Hon. Jose Mai – Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise

Minister Jose Mai credited the proactive response to the effectiveness of their NWS prevention and control plan, which was developed in concert with regional agricultural health authorities. According to Mai, more than 235 technical personnel have been trained, and they distributed brochures in English, Spanish, Lower German, Kekchi, Mopan and Yucatec Maya, and Garifuna. He says they visited 425 establishments, farms and homes. They also made morning show appearances and posted material to social media. They noted that the farmer welcomed the assistance and further revealed that some farmers are buying medication to keep in stock. New World Screwworm was eradicated some 30 years ago in the region, and Dr. Alvarez says some farmers may not be familiar with its presentation. The measures outlined are separate from BAHA control points set up in strategic locations.

Because the NWS fly can target wounds on all living mammals (never dead or dying tissue), everyone is urged to keep an eye on their pets for any wounds, and the Forest Department is being tasked with developing a plan for NWS in wildlife. They have also written to the relevant regional authority about dispersing sterilized flies in the area of the index case in the event that the larvae pupated.

As part of its plan in the event of a worsening situation, BAHA says they would expand the quarantine area based on thresholds being met. BAHA Director, Zoe Zetina explained that their plan is comprehensive and is based on science and risk assessment. She added that they have even “tentatively” purchased small structures so that they have “systems in place ready to go once we have met those thresholds.”

As to identifying the origin of the screwworm, the educated guess is that the NWS fly simply flew over from Modesto Mendez in Guatemala which is the nearest location in that neighboring country where an infection was detected. In a straight line, it is 11.83 miles away from the impacted Crique Sarco farm and there are no roads linking them.

The Belize Government is currently breathing a sigh of relief because Mexico has notified that it will continue to allow the importation of cattle from Belize, but under a revised protocol which it is finalizing. Minister Mai reported that the United States did the same for Mexico after temporarily pausing importation of Mexican cattle. He shared that they had been notified beforehand that under the existing protocol, if the NWS was detected in Belize, it would take 12 months after Belize is declared screwworm free for trade to resume. Mai says the new minister of Agriculture in Mexico has offered any assistance they can provide, and appreciates the early notification from Belize. The Minister added that quarantine time for the formal trade has been reduced from 21 to 7 days, thereby decreasing the gap in competition with the informal trade.

Under quarantine regulations contained in Statutory Instrument 143 of 2024, everyone who wishes to transport cattle at this time MUST obtain a permit from authorities. Contravention of the regulations carries a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment of up to 3 years.