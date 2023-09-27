Belize prepared, on certain conditions, to send security personnel to Haiti 

Photo: International media report today the signing by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Duale a defence cooperation agreement in Kenya today, Monday, September 25 in preparation for “possible” Haiti mission. (Photo: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters)

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 25, 2023

Belize is prepared to send security personnel to our sister CARICOM nation, Haiti, where violence has surged since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, 2021. This message was shared by Belize’s Foreign Minister, Hon. Eamon Courtenay, with the diplomatic corps in Belize during this year’s diplomatic briefing on September 19 in Belmopan. However, Courtenay emphasized that Belize will only participate in an international peacekeeping mission to Haiti if certain conditions are met.

The Caribbean country is undergoing a critical humanitarian crisis as the rule of law has been completely undermined, and kidnappings for ransom and sexual violence have become the order of the day. Just today, September 25, 2023, the United States signed a defence deal with Kenya which has volunteered to lead an international mission to help reinstate law and order in Haiti with the ultimate goal, according to Courtenay, of stabilizing the country “so elections can be held for a legitimate government.” Kenya has offered to send 1,000 security personnel to Haiti. The deal with the U.S. would guarantee resources and other support if the mission is realized.

Minister Courtenay informed the Belize diplomatic corps that the United Nations Security Council had mandated the Secretary General to make proposals on the issue to the Security Council. However, he highlighted that there are challenges, as they must properly define what to do and what cannot be done. Courtenay affirmed that 1,000 security personnel are not enough. He then reported that Belize is aware that the United States is drafting a resolution to be tabled at the UN Security Council. While Courtenay says this is welcomed by Belize, there are concerns. He noted, “We have not seen the resolution, but the information that we have picked up is that it may not go far enough; and if it tries to go far enough it will be vetoed, and therefore we are concerned with what the language will be in the resolution – if adapted by the Security Council.” According to Courtenay, some countries are willing to send troops “subject to an appropriately worded UN Security Council resolution.”

Minister Courtenay also provided the update that Kenya has admitted that its original plan was to send troops to defend certain installations to free up the Haitian national police to engage with the gangs. Courtenay said that after being on the ground, Kenyan officials have determined that far more troops are necessary “to engage with gangs. As you can imagine, that is a very different thing from going in and adopting a defensive posture, to sending troops from your country to go and engage with gang members in Haiti.”

Zeroing in on Belize’s position, Courtenay told the gathering of diplomats that “Prime Minister Briceño has said that Belize is prepared to send security forces in a number that is to be determined once the mission is defined; (2) Once we have absolute clarity on command and control; (3) Once we know what the exit plan is; and (4) Belize will not incur any cost in having its troops, security personnel there, and extracting them.”

Courtenay referenced a meeting that was to be held on September 22nd with the U.S. Secretary of State and said he hoped more details would be had at that time. However, he emphasized that the humanitarian crisis “requires intervention of troops from the developed world on the ground in Haiti.”

During an interview today, Monday, Prime Minister Briceño said the member states of CARICOM have a moral responsibility to do something about the state of lawlessness in Haiti, and that the first order of business of a multinational force would be to secure “the essentials, the water system, the port and so forth so that there can be a semblance of normalcy in trying to get the country back on its feet.”