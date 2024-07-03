26.1 C
Belize City
Thursday, July 4, 2024

LIU/BPD/DYS conduct life skills training for at-risk youths

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Fri. June 28,...

High Court of Belize reopens after extensive renovations

by Kristen Ku BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 1,...

Corozaleno, Carlos Arevalo wins Fisher of the Year Award 2024

Photo: (l-r) Paula Williams, Outstanding Fisher, and...

Belize secures bronze in Honduras

HeadlineBelize secures bronze in Honduras
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Belize U23 Women’s National Volleyball team

Belize secured third place and bagged three individual awards at the VI U-23 Women’s Central American Volleyball Championship in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

by Charles Gladden

HONDURAS, Mon. July 1, 2024

After an intense week of competition in the VI U-23 Women’s Central American Volleyball Championship in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, the Belize Women’s national team captured a third-place medal.

The team departed Belize on June 20th to participate in a round-robin competition against the six other Central American countries, namely Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Belize lost their opening match against Guatemala (2-3) on Sunday, June 23; and they also lost to Nicaragua (1-3) on Monday. However, after those two losses, the Belize team found their groove and went on a 4-match winning streak to end the tournament.

Belize secured their first victory over defending champion Costa Rica (3-1) on Tuesday. Following this victory, Belize then defeated Honduras (3-1) on Wednesday, handing Honduras their first loss of the tournament. On Thursday, they swept winless Panama (3-0); and after a rest-day on Friday, they returned on Saturday to also crush El Salvador in straight sets (3-0).

With their (4-2) tournament record, Belize finished in third place overall behind Costa Rica and Nicaragua, who placed second and first, respectively.

Besides securing the bronze medal, Belize nabbed three individual awards which went to Fatima Ramirez for Best Scorer and Best Attacker; and Nissan Martinez for Best Blocker.

Check out our other content

Belama woman shot in her bedroom

Bloody weekend out west, two murders

April 2024 Labour Force Survey

SIB’s first quarter CPI report released

Ranguy sentencing on July 15 for triple-murder

SIB reports an increase in Belize’s GDP

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.