27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 6, 2025

Throughout December 2024 and early portions of January 2025, there has been an increase in the number of patients being admitted to various hospitals across the country for respiratory-like illness.

These respiratory-like illnesses could be associated with the common flu/cold, caused by the sudden drop in temperature which brings wet conditions common with cold fronts at this time of year. However, there are lingering concerns about possible strains of the COVID-19 virus, or the emergence of new viruses.

Dr. Marvin Manzanero, who served as Director of Health Services during the initial years of the COVID pandemic and is also an internist at La Loma Luz Hospital in Santa Elena Town, Cayo District, noted that despite screening being done for COVID, the increased incidence of these respiratory illnesses is to some extent also to be expected due to the weather.

“We are still screening for that. I am not sure how much of those current strains of COVID that are out there will be picked up by the current tests. I think it’s important that we screen for all the other viruses that can potentially be out there so that we can detect any potential output. So, beyond COVID-19, I don’t know that the even respiratory tract infections we are having can be any of the influenza viruses expected to be around during the winter season,” Dr. Manzanero added.

Despite many members of the public experiencing flu-like symptoms, Dr. Manzaerno noted that many won’t seek hospital treatment because of their belief that it is the common flu. Nevertheless, he said that a large number of patients seek medical care after day three of experiencing those symptoms.

“I saw a patient on day four of flu-like symptoms and is not feeling well. He says, ‘I’m getting increasingly labored breathing.’ So, once it’s more than three days, patients will come in and have to check. So, we have to run him a chest x-ray and some basic lab exams to determine if there’s any level of bacterial infection added to what we are seeing in terms of viral infections,” he said.

“… Just like with GI (gastro-intestinal) cases, you are not necessarily going to have complicated patients who are, honestly, a pediatric or older patient of other chronic conditions. So, sometimes whenever there is an added bacterial infection is when you need them to be hospitalized,” Dr. Manzanero further mentioned.

Dr. Manzanero emphasized the importance of safety precautions such as handwashing, proper sneezing etiquette, and wearing masks when necessary.