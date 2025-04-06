Unity or Division? Challengers or “mischief makers”?

Jose Mai, Minister of Agriculture

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Thurs. Apr. 3, 2025

Today, Thursday, April 3, Belize hosted the 72nd Ordinary Meeting of the Regional International Agricultural Health Committee (CIRSA) in San Pedro Town, where Minister of Agriculture, Jose Mai, was appointed as CIRSA president.

The meeting is a two-day event attended by regional agriculture ministers and secretaries, who gather to discuss key issues related to agricultural health and food security. The first day of the meeting featured several key presentations and discussions, including the 2024 CIRSA Presidency Report, a report from the OIRSA (International Regional Organization for Plant and Animal Health) Executive Directorate, and the 2024 Administrative and Financial Report of OIRSA.

The day will also include a discussion on the external audit report for OIRSA’s headquarters, national representations, and employee protection system for 2023, along with audits of regional projects and local agreements.

In his opening remarks, Minister Mai emphasized the importance of regional collaboration in addressing agricultural challenges. “Teamwork is the key to the success of any development effort, and the agricultural sector is no exception. Through regional cooperation and the integration of our knowledge and experiences, we can find innovative and effective solutions to improve productivity, sustainability, and the resilience of our agricultural economies,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Mai mentioned Belize’s ongoing battle against the screwworm infestation in livestock, describing it as one of the most destructive pests affecting the region’s livestock industry.

He also highlighted the country’s pioneering agricultural research efforts, particularly in the banana industry. With the support of OIRSA and Taiwan ICDF (International Cooperation Development Fund), Belize has made significant progress in agricultural research, such as evaluating the Formosana banana variety which is resistant to the Fusarium Tropical Race 4 fungus.

The second day of the meeting will conclude with the reading and signing of the official meeting minutes, finalizing the discussions and decisions made during this important regional gathering.

Belize took over the presidency of CIRSA, succeeding Mexico.